A Genshin Impact Nahida banner is expected with the release of the RPG game’s next update following an official tweet from Hoyoverse. Also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, Nahida is already known to Genshin Impact fans as the Dendro Archon revealed in 3.0 with the introduction of the Sumeru region. Following in the footsteps of other Archons Venti and Zhongli, Nahida is now set to become a playable character herself.

With the 3.1 update having only rolled out on September 27, it is still early days to be thinking about Genshin Impact 3.2, but we have come to expect these character teasers from the developer of the anime game. Nahida was announced alongside another new character, Cryo user Layla, suggesting we can look forward to a Layla banner in 3.2 as well.

Genshin Impact Nahida banner release date speculation

We can’t be sure just yet when the Nahida banner will be available in Genshin Impact, but we do already know that the release date for the next update is set for November 2, 2022. Genshin Impact updates are currently five weeks long, split into two phases, and while we don’t know whether Nahida will be available in the first or second part of version 3.2, we can conclude that the Dendro user will most likely be available on either November 2 or November 18, 2022.

Genshin Impact Nahida abilities

There isn’t much known about Nahida’s abilities so far, but we can already start to speculate thanks to Genshin Impact leakers. According to some findings from renowned Genshin leaker Ubatcha on Twitter, Nahida will be a Catalyst user whose Elemental Skill will utilise a camera-like viewfinder to deal damage and mark an enemy. Her Elemental Burst will then apparently mark a large AoE, which will buff Pyro, Electro, and Hydro users within that area. According to this Reddit post, a Hydro user within the area buffs Nahida’s burst duration, a Pyro user increases skill damage, and an Electro user increases skill trigger frequency. This leak also suggests that Nahida’s weapon will boast 542 attack and 265 elemental mastery at level one.

Though that’s all we know about the Nahida banner and the Dendro Archon’s abilities so far, we’ll update this page as soon as we have more from the 3.2 beta. In the meantime, be sure to make the most of 3.1, get free Primogems with our Genshin Impact codes, and perhaps spend them on the Cyno banner or Nilou banner to try and pull one of the three new Genshin Impact characters to add to your team.