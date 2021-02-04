Genshin Impact photo event guide – how to get the Kamera

Wondering how to use the camera to take a photo in Genshin Impact? The latest Genshin Impact update is finally here, and – alongside the arrival of Genshin Impact Xiao – there are a host of limited time events now running, which earn you various rewards upon completion. One of these quests, Five Flushes of Fortune, tasks you with taking photographs of specific items in order to obtain photos of different colours.

The event guide will tell you what colour of collectable item you need to photograph that day; then you’ll head out in search of the corresponding items – note that you can only take one photo of each individual item. You can take ten photos a day, and each photo you take will come out as one of five random colours – Pale Gold, Ocher, Purple Aster, Ultramarine, or Crimson. Once you have one of each, you can bring them to Ji Tong for a reward trove containing Primogems, among other goodies.

If you don’t manage to secure a full set by yourself, trading with friends allows you to fill in the missing pieces. The event runs until February 13, but the camera you get will only work until February 10, after which there will be no further challenges – but this will give you time to trade with friends in order to complete your outstanding sets before the event finishes. Here’s how to use the Genshin Impact Kurious Kamera:

How to get the Genshin Impact Kamera

In order to begin the quest Five Flushes of Fortune, you need an Adventure Rank of 20 or above. Not quite there? Our guide on how to level fast in Genshin Impact may be able to help you out.

To get the Kurious Kamera and begin the quest, head to Liyue Harbor and speak to Ji Tong – he’s marked with a camera icon on your map.

How to take a photo with the Genshin Impact Kamera

Using the Kurious Kamera is a little more complicated than taking regular photos. You first need to equip the camera to your gadget slot from your inventory. You should now see a Kamera icon at the bottom right of your screen; simply press the corresponding button to bring up the Kamera’s viewfinder.

Point the Kamera at an eligible collectible object, and a circle appears, highlighting it. The Kamera then automatically takes a picture and grants you a randomly coloured photograph.

How to trade Genshin Impact photographs

Chances are, you’ll need a bit of help to complete your photo sets and get your hands on those troves. To trade with your friends, go to the Five Flushes of Fortune event page, and navigate to the ‘Photo Swap’ tab, which lists your friends and shows how many of each photo they currently possess. Send any spares their way and help complete their sets, and hopefully they will reciprocate and you’ll be gifted some extra photos, which show up in the ‘Receive’ tab.

You can hold a maximum of 50 unclaimed photos at once; they will be deleted once they exceed this number, so make sure you keep claiming them.

How to get the Genshin Impact Special Kamera

You will lose access to the Kurious Kamera once the event is over – fortunately, though, you can get your hands on the Special Kamera instead, which, according to Mihoyo, takes photos ‘with special colours’. To get this camera, wait until the event ends, and then complete the world quest ‘Perfect Shot’ for Ji Tong.

That's everything you need to become an expert Genshin Impact photographer – now get out there and hunt down your subjects.