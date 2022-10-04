Genshin Impact prices could be increasing in the near future

HoYoverse has stated that current Genshin Impact prices will be adjusted for over ten countries around the world. So far, the developer has listed Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam as the countries that will be affected by the RPG‘s new in-game item pricing. However, they’ve also said that “the euro area” will see the changes as well, implying that more European countries are on the list than the ones mentioned.

This news comes from an official blog post on HoYoLAB in which HoYoverse briefly outlines the situation, but the short message doesn’t provide very many specifics. For instance, we don’t know for certain whether or not the prices are increasing or decreasing, though I would assume the former.

Players from the affected countries have been sharing their opinions in the comment section of the post and, for the most part, they seem confused more than anything. Lack of pricing numbers aside, some of the top comments mention how it’s odd that HoYoverse chose to share this information without a time or date for the change. The statement is also completely absent from their official Twitter account.

As it stands, all we know for sure is that the price changes are coming because of “recent adjustments in platform price policies.”

Additionally, there may be a bit of a delay in the visual update for price changes, which poses another problem. You won’t immediately know how much you’re spending when choosing an in-game item to buy. You’ll need to check what the actual cost of your purchase is on the transaction page.

For now, it may be best for players in those regions to use up all of the Genshin Impact codes for Genshin Impact version 3.1 before spending money. Thankfully, version 3.1 added new Genshin Impact events to play through, anniversary rewards to collect, and more areas to explore.