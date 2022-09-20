Genshin Impact 3.1 anniversary rewards leave players unimpressed

This year’s Genshin Impact anniversary rewards have failed to impress fans, even though HoYoverse plans to give out free Primogems and other limited-time items. The anime RPG is celebrating its second anniversary in version 3.1, which starts on September 28, but after 2021’s disappointment, players have set their expectations accordingly. This time around, HoYoverse is handing out a total of 20 free Wishes and four Fragile Resin, alongside a new mini Cloud Retainer pet and Jumpty Dumpty Party Popper.

This is still leagues better than the first anniversary’s initial 40 Primogem reward, which isn’t even enough for one Wish. But fans were hoping for much more.

Some took to a Reddit thread to express their dissatisfaction, with user BPho3nixF pointing out that, outside of the game, HoYoverse hosts music festivals, competitions, plenty of collaborations, and is even starting up an anime. But in-game, there isn’t as much fanfare or visible celebration.

To put the rewards into perspective from a fan’s point of view, 20 pulls is a small amount because the Wish pity system only guarantees a five-star character or weapon after 90 pulls. 20 pulls guarantees two four-star weapons or characters, which are not nearly as sought after. Essentially, 20 pulls won’t guarantee anything worthwhile.

Some have suggested that players should be able to freely pick one character from the roster for the anniversary celebration, though the prospect of that happening seems highly unlikely. Another Redditor, FairSum, proposed that, even if a free character can’t be outright chosen, players would appreciate being able to pick a specific character banner to pull from.

At the very least, most of us seem to agree that the Cloud Retainer pet is cute.

If you’re looking to learn more about what’s coming in Genshin Impact version 3.1 outside of the anniversary rewards, be sure to check out our coverage that includes upcoming character banners, new in-game events, and more.