Genshin Impact quiz show offers $3,000 & free Primogems for rewards

This new Genshin Impact quiz show looks to be HoYoverse’s biggest HoYoQuiz yet, as it offers up a number of surprisingly compelling prizes to the fan who can prove that they know more about the anime RPG than anyone else. The winner will be rewarded with USD $3,000, along with 5,000 Primogems, and a year-long Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription to gain even more Primogems on a daily basis.

The quiz show will be broadcast live on major streaming platforms, and players from all over the world will need to answer single-choice or multiple-choice questions online to win. Questions will be answered through the HoYoQuiz function on HoYoLAB and must be done while connected to a live video call, so make sure that you’re comfortable with that before entering.

There are also a few prizes for players who don’t win, so entering the quiz show may be worth your time even if you aren’t too confident in your Genshin knowledge. The participation prize will reward 99 players with USD $50 and 500 Primogems each. Additionally, another 100 participants will be randomly selected to win 50 Primogems as long as they enter the Pre-Registration Draw on the official quiz show web page.

The registration period has already begun and it will last until October 8, so there’s plenty of time to sign up on the site linked above. Click on ‘Competition Registraton,’ then fill in your information. Not everyone who signs up can participate, but competition officials will contact those who have made the cut. Selection notices and contest preparations will take place from October 10 to October 17, and the actual quiz show will be held on October 22.

Those who are more interested in what’s coming for Genshin Impact version 3.1 can check out our coverage of the update, which includes info on anniversary rewards, upcoming character banners, new in-game events, and more.