Genshin Impact Nahida materials – all ascension materials

We’ve put together a guide on Nahida’s ascension materials for you to farm ahead of time if you’re planning on wishing for the Dendro Archon. Now Nahida has been officially confirmed for the next Genshin Impact banner, it’s time to start collecting the materials we need to ascend her, especially as she looks like she’ll be high up on our Genshin Impact tier list.

These materials are based on datamined information from Honey Hunter, with one material still currently unknown. If you’re hoping to obtain Nahida on the Genshin Impact Nahida banner, then we’ve put together the best Nahida build guide to help you out.

Nahida ascension materials

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Kalpalata Lotus, 3x Fungal Spores 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Quelled Creeper, 10x Kalpalata Lotus, 3x Fungal Spores 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Quelled Creeper, 20x Kalpalata Lotus, 12x Luminescent Pollen 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Quelled Creeper, 30x Kalpalata Lotus, 18x Luminescent Pollen 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Quelled Creeper, 45x Kalpalata Lotus, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 6 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Quelled Creeper, 60x Kalpalata Lotus, 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ingenuity, 6x Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ingenuity, 3x Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ingenuity, 4x Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ingenuity, 6x Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ingenuity, 9x Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4x Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6x Crystalline Cyst Dust 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9x Crystalline Cyst Dust 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 700,000

How to farm Nahida materials

You can find most of Nahida’s ascension materials in Sumeru, but there’s one material that we don’t know of just yet. Once we do, we’ll update this guide.

Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust

To level up Nahida’s skills, you need Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust. These are enemy drops and can be found when taking down a variety of different Fungi. You need to head to Sumeru, where you’ll find Fungi throughout the region especially in forest areas such as Mawtimiya Forest and Vanarana, although they can also be found in The Chasm.

Quelled Creeper

It looks like this drops from the world boss, Dendo Hypostasis, arriving in the 3.2 update and should be located in the Sumeru desert. The Dendro Hypostasis also drops emeralds, the Dendro materials you need to ascend Nahida.

Kalpalata Lotus

This flower arrived in the 3.1 update and can be farmed ahead of time on the mountains of Sumeru. They typically grow on the side of cliffs or can be purchased from Aramari located in Vanarana.

Dendro materials

The Dendro materials, Nagadus Emeralds, can be farmed ahead of time from the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, a boss found in Vissudha Field, Sumeru. Alternatively, you can also get these gems from the new Dendro Hypostasis world boss.

Talent materials

Nahida’s book chain talent ascension is Ingenuity, an item added alongside the Dendro element in 3.0. Teachings, Guides and Philosophies of Ingenuity are available from the Steeple of Ignorance. There’s one talent ascension material we don’t know of yet, but with previous characters, this usually involved a weekly boss unlocked from a new domain.

You also need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level ten. There are eight available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.

That’s all we have for Nahida’s ascension materials, and how to level up the new Genshin Impact character. For more on what’s coming in the next update, here’s everything we know about the four-star Layla banner and the best Layla build for the Cyro sword-user.