Genshin Impact support group rewards kind players with Paimon figure

This new Genshin Impact support group event is rewarding the community for coming together and helping each other out. HoYoverse is handing out several prizes to players who ask and answer questions about the anime game. The most noteworthy available prizes are five 1/7 scale Paimon figures, which will go to the players who answer the most questions during the event period. This Genshin Impact event has already begun and it’ll be live until January 25.

The event’s theme is ‘characters,’ meaning the questions asked must be related to characters based on your gameplay experience. For example, this can include questions about the best Genshin Impact weapons for a specific character, artifacts team comps, and more.

Questions need to be posted in the ‘#Help’ topic on HoYoLAB during the event period, and those who wish to help simply need to reply to any question under that topic page. Either asking or answering a question will automatically make you eligible to win a prize.

None of the available prizes are in-game content, but there’s some cool merch to be won. As we mentioned, Paimon figures will go to the five players who answer the most questions, but those who ask questions will also get rewards. 20 questioners will be selected to win dessert-themed Slime keychain sets, and 20 ‘outstanding responders’ will win Azhdaha cushions.

The winners will be posted on February 8, after a brief selection period. You can check out the official support group event page on HoYoLAB to read all of the details. And keep in mind that questions can still be asked on the ‘#Help’ topic page if you’re looking for pointers, even when this event isn’t live.

The second half of Genshin Impact version 3.3 has just begun, so this event should help both newcomers and veteran players who may have questions about the now-available Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato — two top-tier DPS characters.