Genshin Impact web event 3.5 – Scarlet Sand Sojourn guide

Want to hop into the latest Genshin Impact web event? If you’re unfamiliar with web events, they are an easy way to get free primogems, mora, and other rewards from completing a quick browser game. It’s also a chance to spend time with and find out more about your favourite characters.

Sometimes the Genshin Impact web events are trickier than others and take a bit longer to complete, but we’re on hand to provide guides to the harder online games. For more from the 3.5 update and one of the best free PC games, here are all in-game Genshin Impact events announced for phase 1, and here’s the latest Genshin Impact banner to spend your primogems on new Genshin Impact characters.

Current Genshin Impact web event

The current Genshin Impact web event is Scarlet Sand Sojourn. Complete Dehya and Dunyarzad’s desert outing and collect all travel experiences to earn the following in-game items:

40x Primogems

20,000 Mora

3x Agnidus Agate Fragment

2x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Previous Genshin Impact web events

Iridescence in Papers

The Six Faces of Wisdom

Paimon’s Starlight Expedition

Tales of the Youkai

Duelist Rising

Fluttering Footsteps in the Fields

Carefree Dreamland

May your Dreams of Wisdom Come True

Songs of the Forest

Dance of Gratitude

A Walk Through the Woods

Canvas of Starlight Memories

