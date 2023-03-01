Genshin Impact web event 3.5 – Scarlet Sand Sojourn guide

Everything you need to know about the current and upcoming Genshin Impact web events in the 3.5 update and all previous web events.

Genshin Impact web event guide
Gina Lees

Published:

Genshin Impact

Want to hop into the latest Genshin Impact web event? If you’re unfamiliar with web events, they are an easy way to get free primogems, mora, and other rewards from completing a quick browser game. It’s also a chance to spend time with and find out more about your favourite characters.

Sometimes the Genshin Impact web events are trickier than others and take a bit longer to complete, but we’re on hand to provide guides to the harder online games. For more from the 3.5 update and one of the best free PC games, here are all in-game Genshin Impact events announced for phase 1, and here’s the latest Genshin Impact banner to spend your primogems on new Genshin Impact characters.

Current Genshin Impact web event

The current Genshin Impact web event is Scarlet Sand Sojourn. Complete Dehya and Dunyarzad’s desert outing and collect all travel experiences to earn the following in-game items:

  • 40x Primogems
  • 20,000 Mora
  • 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment
  • 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Previous Genshin Impact web events

  • Iridescence in Papers
  • The Six Faces of Wisdom
  • Paimon’s Starlight Expedition
  • Tales of the Youkai
  • Duelist Rising
  • Fluttering Footsteps in the Fields
  • Carefree Dreamland
  • May your Dreams of Wisdom Come True
  • Songs of the Forest
  • Dance of Gratitude
  • A Walk Through the Woods
  • Canvas of Starlight Memories

Be sure to check back for the current Genshin Impact web event and all the latest Genshin Impact codes. If you’re a fan of one of the characters, see where they fit on our Genshin Impact tier list of ranked characters.

More from PCGamesN

Gina loves to wander the plains in Valheim, wish for new characters in Genshin Impact, and bash zombies and other monstrous critters in horror games. Alongside her dedication to sim management games, she also covers Minecraft and Final Fantasy.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.