Genshin Impact web event 3.5 – Scarlet Sand Sojourn guide

Want to hop into the latest Genshin Impact web event? If you’re unfamiliar with web events, they are an easy way to get free primogems, mora, and other rewards from completing a quick browser game. It’s also a chance to spend time with and find out more about your favourite characters.
Sometimes the Genshin Impact web events are trickier than others and take a bit longer to complete, but we’re on hand to provide guides to the harder online games. For more from the 3.5 update and one of the best free PC games, here are all in-game Genshin Impact events announced for phase 1, and here’s the latest Genshin Impact banner to spend your primogems on new Genshin Impact characters.
Current Genshin Impact web event
The current Genshin Impact web event is Scarlet Sand Sojourn. Complete Dehya and Dunyarzad’s desert outing and collect all travel experiences to earn the following in-game items:
- 40x Primogems
- 20,000 Mora
- 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Previous Genshin Impact web events
- Iridescence in Papers
- The Six Faces of Wisdom
- Paimon’s Starlight Expedition
- Tales of the Youkai
- Duelist Rising
- Fluttering Footsteps in the Fields
- Carefree Dreamland
- May your Dreams of Wisdom Come True
- Songs of the Forest
- Dance of Gratitude
- A Walk Through the Woods
- Canvas of Starlight Memories
