Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko targeting fix is getting fixed

The Genshin Impact Yae Miko targeting fix, which was introduced as a change in the anime game‘s 2.6 release last week, is getting a fix. Developer Mihoyo confirms that it “did not consider the effect” this change would have on Yae Miko’s Sesshou Sakura, and will roll back the fix this week.

The long-awaited Genshin Impact 2.6 update dropped on March 30, which adds new character Kamisato Ayato, sets the stage for a number of big new events, and features numerous updates, improvements, and fixes.

However, one of those fixes is causing big problems for Yae Miko players. Yae Miko’s elemental skill ability is leaving Sesshou Sakura spirits on the battlefield, which target and strike nearby opponents. Whereas previously Sesshou Sakura attacked enemies at random, the 2.6 update was supposed to change this so they attacked the nearest opponent in range. Unfortunately, players quickly noticed that this wasn’t working like it was supposed to, and it’s now a lot more “unclear” which enemy will get attacked.

Mihoyo apologises for the issue and says it did “not consider the effect of this modification on all possible combat scenarios during testing and verification”. It will roll back the change on April 6 to how Yae Miko’s ability was before and says it “will endeavor to adjust our testing and verification process in the future” so things like this don’t slip through. The developer is also offering compensation of 100 Primogems to anyone who logs in before April 9.

As for Yae Miko’s targeting change, it’s now more of a “long-term goal”, so don’t expect to see the fix again until it’s actually, you know, a fix.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will also see reruns of the banners for a couple of popular characters – check the link there for all the details.

