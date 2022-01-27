The best Genshin Impact Yae Miko build and team comp

Looking for the best Yae Miko build? The popular pink-haired priestess is arriving in an upcoming Genshin Impact banner – nothing has been officially announced yet but data from beta testers indicates she’ll be playable as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 update.

Based on this beta information, Yae Miko looks like a powerful Electro DPS character, capable of dealing substantial damage. However, she requires a lot of energy for her burst so if you’re planning to take on the most difficult content, we recommend running her as a sub-DPS alongside a good “battery” – a character who generates lots of energy for their team.

To help you figure out how to play Yae Miko, we’ve put together a guide to the best Yae Miko build and team composition. Bear in mind, however, that this is all based on unreleased data and is subject to change when the Yae Miko release date arrives. If you’re preparing to pull for her then we recommend checking our Yae Miko ascension materials guide so you can start stockpiling everything we think you’ll need to get her levelled up.

Genshin Impact Yae Miko Sub-DPS build

Yae Miko is an Elecro Catalyst user with high attack and a strong elemental burst skill. Her burst requires a lot of energy to activate and has a significant cooldown of 22 seconds. Her E, Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura, drops a fox spirit where Yae was standing – up to a maximum of three (or four, if you have C2 Yae). These spirits periodically deal Electro damage to nearby enemies and they deal increased damage if placed close to one another.

Note that this skill doesn’t snapshot, so it won’t benefit from buffs while she’s off the field. In case you’re unfamiliar with the term, if an ability ‘snapshots’ it deals damage for its duration based on the user’s attributes at the moment it is cast. So because the Sesshou Sakura don’t snapshot, even if Yae casts them while she has an active buff, the buff won’t stay applied once it runs out. This is important to be aware of if you’re trying to maximise the damage output of her E skill.

Though her E can be upgraded to deal significant damage, she’d need to spend a lot of time on the field to enable them to benefit from buffs. Instead we think the best Yae Miko build focuses on her burst, running her as a sub-DPS alongside her bestie Raiden Shogun.

Best Yae Miko Weapon

The best weapon for Yae Miko is Kagura’s Verity, her signature catalyst. It’s designed to greatly benefit her E skill and helps to make up for the lack of snapshot. When using an elemental skill it grants the Kagura Dance effect, which causes the elemental skill damage to increase by 12% for 16 seconds, for a maximum of three stacks. When the character has three stacks they gain a 12% bonus to all elemental damage.

While Kagura’s Verity improves Yae’s elemental skill substantially, and is the best-in-slot choice overall, don’t worry too much about getting your hands on it. The best Yae Miko sub-DPS build focuses on her elemental burst, so the damage difference between Kagura’s and slightly ‘worse’ weapons isn’t substantial enough to warrant the extra investment if you’re watching your primos.

The Skyward Atlas is a strong five-star option for Yae, increasing her elemental damage bonus and granting a chance to create clouds that deal % attack damage.

The Widsith is an excellent choice, granting Yae a random buff when she enters the field from a choice of her attack, elemental damage, or elemental mastery. These buffs are all useful but require you to consider your rotation carefully as the effect can only occur once every 30 seconds.

The Solar Pearl is also a solid choice, and for F2P players the upcoming free catalyst Oathsworn Eye looks like a good fit. It increases Yae’s energy recharge after using an elemental skill which helps significantly with her energy problems. However, if you’ve unlocked her first constellation, this becomes less valuable, so we recommend choosing something else if you can.

Best Yae Miko Artifacts

There are a few different artifact options for Yae and the optimal choice for you will depend on the other elements in her build – particularly how much energy recharge (ER) you’ve given her. At C0 Yae needs lots of ER; at least 150% if she has a battery like Raiden or Fischl, and 200% if you don’t. It may even be worth foregoing set bonuses to ensure she has enough ER. However at C1 or above, you’re free to focus on buffing her attack.

The four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set increases her elemental burst damage by 25% of her ER, so if you’ve got lots of ER on her from her weapon this is a great choice.

However if you don’t have an ER weapon, and are struggling to fund Yae’s burst, we recommend the Emblem of Severed Fate two-piece and the Thundering Fury two-piece as they give Yae an extra 20% ER and 15% electro damage bonus, respectively.

Yae Miko’s C1 means you don’t need to focus as much on building ER. Therefore, the EoSF two-piece definitely isn’t useful to C1 Yae – the four-piece may still be good if you happen to have an ER weapon, but isn’t worth it without a significant ER investment elsewhere.

Alternatively, if you have Yae Miko above C3 and are running her with an Electro carry team, the Thundersoother four-piece is a powerful choice, increasing damage against enemies affected by Electro by 35%.

If all these options are giving you a headache, our advice is to go for the two-piece Gladiator’s Finale and two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence for a refreshingly straightforward – but extremely useful – attack bonus.

Genshin Impact Yae Miko team

As we mentioned earlier, Yae Miko is in dire need of a battery to ensure she can use her powerful burst as often as possible. Naturally, the best partner for her is Raiden Shogun, especially as she benefits from Yae’s expensive burst, but if you don’t have her, Fischl is your next best bet.

There are a few different candidates for the remaining two teammates:

An Electro team with Sara and either VV Jean or Proto Amber Sucrose .

and either VV or Proto Amber . A ‘Taser’ comp with Kokomi , Xinqiu, or Mona for Hydro, and then Kazuha or Sucrose

, or for Hydro, and then The meta favourite, dubbed the ‘Raikou’ comp, with Kazuha and Bennett. We also recommend swapping either Bennett or Kazuha out for Sara – if you have her, try placing her in this team. You could also swap Kazuha for Sucrose or Venti.

That’s everything you need to put together the best Yae Miko build. If you’re planning to complete her talent ascension you’ll need some Crowns of Insight, and there’s one up for grabs as part of the Lantern Rite festival rewards. Now all that remains is to save up your primogems – remember to check for Genshin Impact codes during the upcoming livestream – and hope Yae Miko earns a top spot on the Genshin Impact tier list.