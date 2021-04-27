After the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build? This four-star Pyro Catalyst wielder is part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update and arrives as part of the latest Zhongli banner. Although she’s squishy, paired with the right party and the best DPS build, you can maximise her Pyro damage and ensure she stays alive.

Yanfei is the top legal expert in Liyue Harbor, fully versed in every area of the law, also known as the “law that walks”. She also shares a mysterious connection to another new Genshin Impact character, Eula. She’s part illuminated beast, similar to Ganyu, and generates scarlet seals, which decrease her stamina consumption, when using normal attacks or her elemental skill and elemental burst. You can check out her full abilities below.

The scarlet seals can be used to increase her charged attack’s area of effect and damage output, so although there’s nothing particularly outstanding about Yanfei’s stats, positioning her as DPS, alongside shield characters such as Diona and Zhongli, will help you get the most out of her. Let’s take a look at the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build.

Best Genshin Impact Yanfei DPS build

You can either use her normal attack to slowly build up scarlet seals, or Signed Edict and Done Deal to max out the number of scarlet seals, and then follow this up with a charged attack. Like we’ve previously mentioned, she’s best paired with shield characters, but for chaining elemental reactions, we recommend Xingqiu alongside a shield character like Zhongli and his powerful jade shields.

Yanfei relies on producing scarlet seals from normal attacks and maxing them out with elemental abilities, so you want to focus on strengthening these attacks and doubling down on AoE damage. Her elemental burst also applies brilliance, giving her a scarlet seal at regular intervals and further increasing the damage of her charged attacks.

Weapons

As for weapons, Solar Pearl is a great fit for Yanfei. It’s a four-star catalyst weapon that you can obtain by leveling up the Genshin Impact battle pass to 30, allowing you to choose a weapon from the BP Bounty. This will boost critical hit damage and feed into the elemental skill damage also. You should also consider Skyward Atlas, if you have it – it’s a five-star Catalyst that increases the elemental damage bonus, and there’s a chance to apply extra attack damage.

Artifacts

Ideally, you want to use the Crimson Witch of Flames four-piece set to bolster the Pyro damage and increase the vaporise damage that you’ll get from using Xingqiu. It’ll also increase her overloaded and burning damage by 40%, as well as all vaporise and melt damage by 15%.

Genshin Impact Yanfei abilities

NORMAL ATTACK – SEAL OF APPROVAL

Normal attack : Yan Fei shoots fireballs that deal up to three hits of Pyro damage. When Yanfei’s fireballs hit enemies, they grant her a Scarlet Seal (up to a maximum of three), and every Scarlet Seal held decreases Yanfei’s stamina consumption. Each time this effect is triggered, the duration of any Scarlet Seals currently held is refreshed, and the seals will disappear when she leaves the battlefield.

: Yan Fei shoots fireballs that deal up to three hits of Pyro damage. When Yanfei’s fireballs hit enemies, they grant her a Scarlet Seal (up to a maximum of three), and every Scarlet Seal held decreases Yanfei’s stamina consumption. Each time this effect is triggered, the duration of any Scarlet Seals currently held is refreshed, and the seals will disappear when she leaves the battlefield. Charged attack : Deals AoE Pyro damage to opponents after a short casting time. This attack consumes stamina and all of the currently held Scarlet Seals, and every seal consumed increases the charged attack’s AoE range and damage dealt to enemies.

: Deals AoE Pyro damage to opponents after a short casting time. This attack consumes stamina and all of the currently held Scarlet Seals, and every seal consumed increases the charged attack’s AoE range and damage dealt to enemies. Plunging attack: Yanfei plunges to the ground from mid-air, damaging enemies in her path and dealing AoE Pyro damage upon landing.

ELEMENTAL SKILL – SIGNED EDICT

Summons flames that deal AoE Pyro damage to nearby enemies. Any opponent hit by the flames grants Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

ELEMENTAL BURST – DONE DEAL

When used, this burst summons a spray of flames to rush any nearby opponents. These deal AoE Pyro damage and grants her the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, as well as the Brilliance buff. Brilliance gives Yanfei the following bonuses:

Gives Yanfei a Scarlet Seal every few seconds

Increases the damage dealt by her charged attack

Increases the damage dealt by her charged attack This effect lasts until Yanfei is swapped out for another character, or falls in battle.

YANFEI CONSTELLATIONS

The Law Knows No Kindness : When Yanfei uses her charged attack, each held Scarlet Seal reduces an additional 10% stamina cost for the charged attack, and increases the resistance against interruption during its release.

: When Yanfei uses her charged attack, each held Scarlet Seal reduces an additional 10% stamina cost for the charged attack, and increases the resistance against interruption during its release. Right of Final Interpretation : Increases the critical hit rate for Yanfei’s charged attack by 20% against foes with health under 50%.

: Increases the critical hit rate for Yanfei’s charged attack by 20% against foes with health under 50%. Samadhi Fire-Forged : Increases level of Signed Edict by three (to a maximum of 15)

: Increases level of Signed Edict by three (to a maximum of 15) Supreme Amnesty : When Done Deal is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 75% of her maximum HP for 15 seconds. It absorbs Pyro damage 250% more effectively.

: When Done Deal is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 75% of her maximum HP for 15 seconds. It absorbs Pyro damage 250% more effectively. Abiding Affidavit : Increases level of Done Deal by three (to a maximum of 15)

: Increases level of Done Deal by three (to a maximum of 15) Extra Clause: Increases the maximum number of Scarlet Seals that can be held by one.

YANFEI PASSIVE TALENTS

Encyclopaedic Expertise : Displays the location of nearby resources unique to the Liyue region on the mini-map.

: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to the Liyue region on the mini-map. Proviso : When Yanfei consumes a Scarlet Seal by using a charged attack, increase Yanfei’s Pyro damage bonus by 5% for six seconds. If this effect is triggered again while the previously triggered Proviso damage bonus is in effect, the new Proviso damage bonus effect will replace the active Proviso damage bonus.

: When Yanfei consumes a Scarlet Seal by using a charged attack, increase Yanfei’s Pyro damage bonus by 5% for six seconds. If this effect is triggered again while the previously triggered Proviso damage bonus is in effect, the new Proviso damage bonus effect will replace the active Proviso damage bonus. Blazing Eye: When Yanfei’s charged attack deals a critical hit, she will deal additional AoE Pyro damage equal to 80% of her attack, which counts as charged attack damage.

That’s the best Genshin Impact Yanfei build, we can also expect a Eula banner to arrive in the 1.5 update, alongside new Genshin Impact hangout events.