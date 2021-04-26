Genshin Impact 1.5 release time – countdown to Zhongli and Yanfei banner

The Genshin Impact 1.5 release date is nearly here, which means we’re set to spend some time twiddling our thumbs while the update downloads. We’re getting two new Genshin Impact characters alongside more story content for Zhongli fans this time around. You can read all about it in our ‘everything we know’ guide we’ve linked just there, but here’s what you need to know about downtime and compensation.

Mihoyo has revealed that maintenance begins on April 27 at 11pm BST / 6pm EST / 3pm PST. The studio expects maintenance to take five hours to complete, so the Genshin Impact 1.5 release time should be 4am BST on April 28, and 8pm PST and 11pm EST on April 27. As ever, you’re getting 300 Primogems because of the downtime and 60 Primogems every hour after that.

Once the update is ready to play, you’ll be able to wish upon Genshin Impact’s new Zhongli and Yanfei banner until your heart’s content. We’ve seen Zhongli before, but it makes sense he’s coming back as he’s getting some story content, and plenty of you might not have got him last time. Yanfei, on the other hand, is entirely new. The four-star character is a pyro user and catalyst-based fighter. She’s currently a practising legal adviser in Liyue Harbour, which ties into her moveset as she uses contract-like seals to decrease her stamina consumption. You’re also getting the chance to pull Noelle and Diona from the banner, too – if you haven’t got them already, somehow.

If you’re looking to do some prep work before the update, our Yanfei builds and Zhongli builds guides have all you need to prepare.

There are plenty of other things on the way in update 1.5, too, such as the Serenitea Pot system. Essentially, you’re getting a vacant home to spruce up and call your own. It should give you more purpose to go out and explore as you’ll stumble across blueprints to make even more cool things for your humble home.

