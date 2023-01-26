While our best Genshin Impact Yaoyao team comp is geared towards triggering the Bloom elemental reaction, her kit is versatile enough that she can comfortably find a place on most Dendro-oriented teams. Whether you’re looking to instigate Bloom, Hyperbloom, Quicken, or Burgeon, Yaoyao is a solid pick if you’re partial to a whole host of elemental reactions.

As the first Dendro healer in the free PC game, the best Genshin Impact Yaoyao team comp situates her as the primary healer in your party, with additional off-hand Dendro application provided by Yuegui, her rabbit companion. Before we get started, we highly recommend checking out our best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build to ensure that she’s kitted out with the best weapon and artifacts in the anime game. We’ve also got a list of all the Genshin Impact Yaoyao ascension materials required to boost her to max level. With all that under your belt, here’s the best Genshin Impact Yaoyao team comp.

The best Genshin Impact Yaoyao team comp is:

Yaoyao

Nahida

Nilou

Xingqiu

This exclusive Hydro-Dendro team comp benefits from Nilou’s Court of Dancing Petals passive, which applies the Golden Chalice’s Bounty to characters. This effect increases the active character’s Elemental Mastery, the Genshin Impact stat that determines the effectiveness of elemental reactions. It also generates Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro cores when Bloom is triggered, which activate faster, deal more damage, and have a wider spread than their regular counterparts.

Damage mitigation is further reinforced by Xingqiu’s rain swords, which soak up a portion of incoming damage and can be replenished every 21 seconds. While this doesn’t extend to damage inflicted by transformative reactions such as Bloom, you’ll still feel the benefit against hard-hitting enemies when you’re getting up close and personal. It also goes without saying that Xingqiu excels at Hydro application, dishing out a hefty amount of damage in the process.

Nahida’s Compassion Illuminated passive skill is ideal for reaction-oriented team comps since it applies Elemental Mastery to the active character while using her burst, and her own Elemental Mastery stat increases depending on how many enemies are marked with Seeds of Skandha. Her elemental skill provides Bloom management with a controlled AoE that applies Dendro, while also dealing a follow-up burst of damage via the Tri-Karma Purification after the elemental reaction triggers.

This team comp has excellent off-field elemental application via Yaoyao’s elemental skill. Yuegui: Throwing Mode, which dishes out AoE Dendro damage and persists while switching characters. It’s worth bearing in mind that Yaoyao is the only healer in this comp, so it’s important not to overextend and use her elemental burst for the explosive healing unique to Yuegui’s Adeptal Legacy state. Thankfully, the AoE damage inflicted on your characters from Nilou’s Bountiful Cores is helpfully negated by Yuegui’s enduring presence on the field, providing regenerative healing to any Genshin Impact characters below 70% HP.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s our best Genshin Impact Yaoyao team comp. If you’re looking for an alternative to Nahida, it’s worth spending a few wishes on the Genshin Impact Alhaitham banner – just check out his ascension materials so you can level him up as quickly as possible. You might also want to take a look at our Genshin Impact Alhaitham team comp guide if you’re partial to switching up your synergies on the fly.