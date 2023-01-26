If you’re looking to create the best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build, then it’s vital to prioritise the weapons and artifacts that eke out as much healing as possible. This pint-sized catalyst user might be a four-star character, but she’s certainly no consolation prize, capable of providing a triad of continuous healing, elemental application, and reactions.

Yaoyao is the first Dendro healer to grace the free PC game as part of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, and she’s already predicted to be a firm favourite in team compositions geared towards elemental reactions. Her adorable radish-flinging rabbit device, Yuegui, deals AoE damage and healing via its projectiles, making her a viable pick in many different Genshin Impact teams. Without further ado, here’s our best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build.

Genshin Impact Yaoyao healing build

Yaoyao is an exceptional healer and Dendro applicator, so it’s no surprise that the best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build is oriented towards getting the most value out of both aspects. Her elemental skill serves as the core component of her kit, and though her rotation is held back somewhat by a high elemental burst cost, we’ve paired her with the artifact sets necessary to keep her ticking over both on and off the field, setting up those all-important elemental reactions.

The best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build is:

Weapon: Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance Artifacts: Deepwood Memories (four-piece)

The Favonius Lance is an exceptional four-star polearm for support characters, but its 30.6% energy recharge is indispensable for mitigating the high cost of Yaoyao’s elemental burst. Its Windfall effect also includes a 60% chance to generate an Elemental Orb that provides a burst of energy regeneration every 12 seconds, with increased percentage and shorter cooldown times at higher ranks.

While the Favonius Lance largely supports Yaoyao’s elemental burst, the Deepwood Memories four-piece set is ideal for refining her all-important elemental skill. The 15% Dendro damage bonus is excellent when paired with other characters that can synergise with Yaoyao to trigger Bloom and other Dendro-oriented reactions – chiefly, Nilou and Alhaitham. However, it also applies a 30% Dendro resistance reduction to enemies hit with an elemental skill or burst – which, when taking the constant barrage of radishes from Yuegui into account, means a near-constant uptime. What’s more, this effect doesn’t require Yaoyao to remain on the field, allowing you to switch out to trigger Bloom and elemental reactions when your opponents are at their most vulnerable.

Alternatively, Tenacity of the Millelith provides a 20% increase to Yaoyao’s health, which is particularly helpful given both her elemental skill and burst scale with her max health stat. Additionally, her ‘In Others’ Shoes’ passive skill causes the healing AoE generated by White Jade Radishes to bestow 0.8% of Yaoyao’s health to your active characters every second. In short, the bigger Yaoyao’s health pool, the faster your healing, and Tenacity of the Millelith is an ideal artifact set in that regard. The bonus effects of the four-piece set also triggers every time an elemental skill hits an opponent, boosting the attack and shield strength of party members by 20% and 30% respectively. Given Yaoyao’s elemental skill priority, this effect will trigger on a near-constant basis, even when Yaoyao herself is no longer on the field. Again, this is ideal when using the best Genshin Impact Yaoyao team comp that focuses on triggering Bloom.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything you need to build the best Genshin Impact Yaoyao build. If you’re lucky enough to pull her in the Genshin Impact Yaoyao banner, be sure to check out the Genshin Impact Yaoyao ascension materials to get her up to speed with the rest of your team. We’ve also got the Genshin Impact Alhaitham ascension materials and team comp if you’re looking to maximise the power of the five-star Dendro damage-dealer appearing alongside Yaoyao in the 3.4 update.