Here’s a new look at upcoming Genshin Impact character Yun Jin

A few weeks back, Genshin Impact developer Mihoyo officially announced upcoming character Yun Jin on Twitter. While we don’t know exactly when she’ll hit the live game just yet, we do know she’s a geo polearm and the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe, making her a “famous figure in Liyue Harbor’s opera scene”. It seems Yun Jin could be coming up sometime soon, though, as the studio’s now given us a fresh – if very brief – look at her during this year’s The Game Awards.

As you can see at around the 2:44:10 mark in the clip from last night’s industry awards show below, Mihoyo has offered the first glimpse of upcoming character Yun Jin in action – well, sort of. This comes alongside some new looks at Itto and Gorou – new characters who are both now confirmed as coming on December 14 with the second banner phase of Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. We see some shots of these new faces chattering with eachother, running about, and dishing out some of their signature attacks before the clip ends with a brief teaser of Yun Jin.

It’s not all that detailed a reveal, so don’t go expecting an ability showcase in the same vein as the others. Instead, we just see the character performing slow dance movements on a bright, stylised stage before turning to the camera with a hint of a smile.

We see her character model as it’ll presumably appear in the game and get a sense of her role as a bright star in the Liyue Harbor opera scene, but that’s about it. Still, it’s a fresh look at a much-anticipated new character, so it’s worth checking out if you’re keen to get an idea of what she’s all about ahead of her debut in the game:

If you’d like to check out everything else we know about the Yun Jin banner release date and the upcoming character so far, you can head to that link. If you’re after what we know so far about the Genshin Impact 2.4 update due to hit sometime early next year, you know where to click.