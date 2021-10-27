Genshin Impact 2.3 release date and everything we know

Looking for the Genshin Impact 2.3 release date? The 2.2 update added the final piece of the Inazuma puzzle, Tsurumi Island, alongside two new hangout events and one new character – Thoma is a Pyro polearm user who appears on the next Genshin Impact banner.

As the Inazuma storyline comes to a close, fans have their eye on the horizon and are already sifting through all the available information about the next update. There are still several new Genshin Impact characters who we’ve met as NPCs, but have yet to appear on a banner, and there are even rumours of a new area coming in the 2.4 update.

Dataminers and beta testers have shared plenty of information on the 2.3 update, which appears to include the continuation of quests in the Dragonspine region, two new characters, and an adorable dog for the Serenitea Pot. However, as none of this content has been officially released yet, it’s all subject to change – we’ll learn more when the Genshin Impact at 2.3 livestream event.

Genshin Impact 2.3 release date

The Genshin Impact 2.3 release date is November 24, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream date

We expect the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream to be announced in early November.

Genshin Impact 2.3 new characters

According to dataminers, there are two new Genshin Impact characters arriving as part of the 2.3 update – Arataki Itto and Gorou. Itto is a Geo claymore user and the leader of the Arataki gang, described by Mihoyo as “fast as the wind and mighty as thunder”. Gorou is a Geo bow user and a general in the Sangonomiya Resistance.

Genshin Impact 2.3 banners

Information from the 2.3 beta indicates Itto and Gorou will feature on the second 2.3 banner as five and four-star characters respectively. The first banner of 2.3 appears to be a rerun, featuring Albedo.

Genshin Impact 2.3 new weapons

The new weapons and artifact sets we know of so far are:

Redhorn Stonethresher claymore

Cinnabar Spindle sword

Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set

Divine Chorus artifact set

Genshin Impact 2.3 new content

According to dataminers, some of the new content coming in the 2.3 update includes:

Beidou and Gorou hangout events

A “Leisure Device: Rhythmic Sprinter” that can be used to create parkour trials in the Serenitea Pot

Omni-Ubiquity net: a device that allows you to catch animals in the overworld and bring them back to your teapot

Lingering Moment: a picture frame for the teapot that can store hangout event memories

Kageroumaru: a warrior dog that can be placed in the teapot

A Spiral Abyss update that grants a buff to the ‘Crystallize’ reaction

Dust and Shadowed Snow – Main 2.3 Event

A continuation of the last year's Dragonspine event that features Albedo and a big amount of in-game content to explore. ⚬ STC#GenshinImpact #Genshin pic.twitter.com/FbCNxSgGkQ — BLANK (@genshinBLANK) October 21, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.3 events

The upcoming Genshin Impact events that have been revealed from information from the 2.3 beta are:

Dust and Shadowed Snow, a continuation of the Dragonspine event

Energy Amplifier Fruition, similar to the 1.5 event Energy Amplifier Initiation

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

That’s everything we know about the next Genshin Impact update – there’s plenty more 2.2 content to enjoy in the meantime, so check out our Sayu hangout event guide and Thoma hangout event guide to find out how to unlock every ending.