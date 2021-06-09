Genshin Impact datamine uncovers Gorou, a Geo fox boy with a bow

Genshin Impact is a leaky vessel at the best of times, but it’s been a bit of an odd week for the anime game. Mihoyo got the jump on a few of the game’s prominent leakers by confirming several characters early, but we’ve now got a heap of other character leaks anyway – it’s all too much information to handle.

One of the more popular characters to emerge from the recent round of leaks is a Geo bow user called Gorou. You don’t see too many characters who wield a bow and use Geo, but plenty seem drawn to his appearance. Gorou is an anthropomorphic chap with fox ears and a tail who is going down rather well in certain circles on Reddit and Twitter.

We’ve also got an electric bow user called Sara, a Pyro polearm user called Tohma, an electro catalyst wielder called Guuji Yae, and plenty more. All of these characters have been datamined, so chances are we won’t see them for quite some time, and they may still change about a fair bit before Mihoyo decides to release them.

Here’s Gorou himself, courtesy of Project Celestia:

[2.0 Render] – Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell". Info in the post is subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/keuz36nefa — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

And here’s a lineup of most of the other characters:

[2.0 Render] Characters of Inazuma –

We couldn't fit Sayu and Ayaka on here, sorry 😆 We do not know if "Kokomi" has replaced "Mimi" or if she is a brand new character. All of these are subject to change. #ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/UVMqvMswtl — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

As for the characters Mihoyo revealed itself, we know Kazuha is getting his banner in update 1.6, which launched today (June 9). As for Yoimiya, Sayu, and Kamisato Ayaka, it’s hard to say. Chances are they’re not too far away if Mihoyo is happy to reveal them, so we’ll see if they pop up in Genshin Impact’s 1.7 update.

Details on the trio are slim, though we know that Yoimiya is a five-star Pyro archer who also hails from Inazuma, Ayaka is a cryo user, and Sayu is an anemo ninja who hides in trees.

