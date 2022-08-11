GTA Online weekly update adds new car the Declasse Draugur

There’s another new car in the GTA Online weekly update for Grand Theft Auto V’s multiplayer game component, and it’s a solid hunk of metal. The Declasse Draugur is a sizeable four seater off-roader that appears to be GTA’s spin on the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept, matching its distinctive customised body kit with recessed doors. The August 11 weekly update for the open-world game also features a set of ten Cayo Perico races with boosted rewards among its other time-limited bonuses.

The Declasse Draugur (no, sadly it’s not a Skyrim tie-in) has been made available for purchase from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos store, as part of the slow rollout of new vehicles introduced in the recent GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. It’ll set you back a hefty $1,870,000 in GTA Online bucks to purchase – although they will throw in a lovely Gray Yeti Flat Cap with your purchase as a thank-you.

The other main features of the week are Cayo Perico races and buried stashes. There are now 10 Cayo Perico races that players can take part in, and they’re offering double their standard in-game cash and reputation points rewards for the week to encourage as many players as possible to jump in. The Metal Detector random event will allow players to start collecting buried stashes – something that will be immediately familiar to players of Rockstar’s other online game, Red Dead Redemption II. The CEO Payphone Hit is also back in action, after taking some time off due to a bug.

If you’re looking to grab a new set of wheels, the GTA Online prize ride for the week of August 11 is the Ocelot Swinger, a classic racing car that can be yours for finishing top in a pursuit series race for three days in a row. The Übermacht Cypher sports coupe is the GTA Online podium car of the week, giving you a slim chance to pick one up if you can get lucky at the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel.

Being sold this week at the new Luxury Autos store are the Autarch and the Torero XO, while Simeon’s Showroom is sporting the Convertible Tornado, Nebula Turbo, Remus, Cognoscenti, and Stirling GT. There’s also big discounts to special cargo crates, warehouse cargo, and bunkers, along with a double speed boost for your warehouse staff sourcing special cargo for you.

The full range of discounts on offer can be found below:

50% Off

– 811 ($567,500)

– Super Diamond ($125,000) 40% Off

– Brickade ($666,000)

– Cognoscenti ($152,400)

– FMJ ($1,050,000)

– Arena Imperator ($1,370,964 – $1,030,800)

– Windsor Drop ($540,000) 30% Off

-Itali GTB ($832,300)

-Penetrator ($616,000)

-T20 ($1,540,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 11, 2022

