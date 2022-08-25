GTA Online weekly update adds Service Carbine and Brioso 300 Widebody

The GTA Online weekly update for August 25 is here, adding more content introduced to the online multiplayer game as part of the GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises expansion. While the official patch notes from Rockstar are due later, we’ve got all the key details for the week right here. The notable highlights for the week of August 25 are the introduction of a new gun, the Service Carbine, and another new car, the Grotto Brioso 300 Widebody.

The Service Carbine is Grand Theft Auto 5’s take on the M16, but you can’t just pop into your nearest Ammu-Nation and grab one from behind the counter like you might with other GTA 5 guns. In order to earn the Service Carbine, you’ll have to uncover the five parts of the weapon from crime scenes that can spawn every 30 minutes at one of ten possible locations around the GTA Online map. Once you’ve collected all five components, you may assemble the gun.

The new Grotto Brioso 300 Widebody is a custom vehicle that you can build at Benny’s Original Motor Works. It’s based on classic widebody mods from the 1960s and 70s, most closely resembling the 1970 Fiat Abarth TCR 1000. It will set you back $585,000 in in-game cash to convert the standard Brioso 300, which you must initially purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $610,000. This brings the total cost of the compact car to a cool $1,195,000 in GTA bucks.

If you’re looking to buy yourself a new set of wheels at the newly opened car dealerships, the Luxury Autos shop is selling the Benefactor LM87 and Lampadati Corsita for the week of August 25. Meanwhile, Simeon’s Auto Shop has the Ocelot Jugular, Lampadati Michelli GT, Benefactor Schwartzer, Vapid Dominator ASP, and Bravado Buffalo STX for sale.

For those looking to win themselves a fresh ride instead, the week’s GTA Online prize ride is the BF Club, a compact 2-door tuner hatchback worth $1,280,000 that can be yours for placing in the top four in LS Car Meet Series races for four days in a row. If you fancy your luck at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel, the GTA Online podium car is the Enus Paragon R, a 2-door luxury coupé that would ordinarily set you back $905,000.

Meanwhile, players looking to earn in-game cash and reputation points can maximise their rewards for both with quadruple the usual payout on Lamar Contact Missions, and triple the standard amount of cash and RP for both Hotring Circuit Races and Stockpile Missions.

The full range of discounts on offer (via Rockstar Intel) is as follows:

50% off

Vapid Hustler

40% off

Nightclubs

Annis RE-78

Declasse DR1

Progen PR4

Vapid Chino

Pegassi Vacca

Ocelot Jugular

Benefactor XLS

If you’ve ever fancied trying your hand at roleplaying in Grand Theft Auto 5, check our guide to the best GTA RP servers and how to join them. If you’d rather spend your time in the crime game’s offline mode, our GTA V cheats and GTA V mods guides should set you up to maximise your fun in one of the best open-world games – at least until the GTA 6 release date eventually rolls around.