GTA Online’s new car is an absolute tank

The GTA Online weekly update for June 22 includes a new car for the GTA 5 multiplayer game that’s an absolute tank, making it an essential purchase for those of you who like to get into explosive scrapes as you complete heists and go toe-to-toe against other players. While we await news of the GTA 6 release date, Rockstar has delivered us one of its most durable new vehicles courtesy of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The new GTA Online car is the Bravado Buffalo EVX. Visually it bears pretty close resemblance to the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, first revealed in late 2022. Where this beast really shines however is when you slap armor plating onto it, making it a near-unstoppable force capable of taking up to 11 explosives, rockets, or sticky bombs before it finally gives up the ghost. That puts it on a level with the likes of the Ocelot Virtue.

The Buffalo EVX also supports Imani Tech and HSW upgrades, but you’ll need to break out the special credit card to pick one up. Coming in at a whopping $2,140,000 of your GTA Online bucks, it’s certainly not cheap – but the combination of those classic American muscle car looks and the resoundingly resilient construction should make it more than worthwhile.

The GTA Online podium car for the week of June 22 is the Pegassi Tempesta, saving you a cool $1,329,000 on this supercar if you manage to hit big on the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. Place top two in LS Car Meet races for four days running, and you’ll net yourself the week’s GTA Online prize ride car, the Grotti Turismo Classic, usually retailing for $705,000.

Just for logging in between June 22-28, you’ll earn yourself three color schemes for the Mammoth Avenger – pink and green camo, Santo Capra coins, and Dolla-Dolla. There’s more liveries up for grabs, too; complete all Project Overthrow missions and you’ll get a blue and green camo for the Avenger, while finishing three LSA Operations will get you the Conveyor livery for the V65 Molotok.

It seems the GTA Online vehicle insurance bug is still afoot, despite Rockstar’s continued work on a bug fix, so keep that in mind before heading into action. Otherwise, you can find all the weekly deals and discounts below.

GTA Online weekly update – June 22-28

Here are all the additions, deals, and discounts in GTA Online for the week of June 22 to June 28, 2023:

New Car

Bravado Buffalo EVX – $2,140,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

Dealership Cars

Rockford Hills Luxury Autos

Annis S80RR

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Annis Hellion

Declasse Vamos

Dinka Verus

Enus Paragon R

Truffade Nero

Unlocks and Rewards

Log-in bonus: Three Mammoth Avenger liveries – Pink & Green camo, Santo Capra coins, Dolla-Dolla.

Podium Car: Pegassi Tempesta.

Prize Ride: Grotti Turismo Classic.

Hinterland Bomber Jacket – Own or buy Operations Terminal and Thruster upgrades for Mammoth Avenger.

LS Pounders Cap – Sell $500,000 of Smuggler cargo.

Mammoth Avenger Blue & Green camo – Complete all Project Overthrow missions.

V65 Molotok Conveyor livery – Complete three LSA Operations.

Bonuses

3x GTA$ and RP rewards on New Community Series.

1.5x GTA$ and RP rewards on Project Overthrow.

Discounts

40% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

30% off

Buckingham Miljet

Grotti Itali RSX

Mammoth Mogul

Truffade Nero

