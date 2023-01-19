GTA Online weekly update adds taxis and Chinese New Year rewards

The GTA Online weekly update for January 19-16 is upon us, and it brings taxis to the online multiplayer game for both work and pleasure, with the option to take on taxi work or use them to fast travel around the vast open world of GTA 5. The patch also includes free GTA Online rewards to celebrate the Chinese New Year, along with the regular raft of bonuses and boosts, and we’ve got all the details for you right here.

Taxis are the big highlight of the update, and you can grab yourself one for a not-insignificant $650,000 of your in-game GTA money. If that’s a little out of your budget, you can nab a Taxi at a discounted $487,500 by taking on taxi work, which will unlock the lower trade price after completing ten fares in a row.

You can also get your hands on the new Brickade 6×6 armoured truck, available from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000. This heavy-duty giant can be upgraded for acid production, making it a perfect addition to your illicit assets as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update and its associated First Dose missions, which continue to offer double cash and reputation rewards along with other hard mode bonuses.

The arrival of taxis also means that you can now call the Downtown Taxi Company to ferry you around Los Santos and Blaine County, though it seems for now this feature is exclusive to players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. These trips will cost you $1,000 (which seems a little pricey in real-world terms, but perhaps not quite so outlandish in the scale of the GTA Online economy) and can only be taken to specific points of interest. There’s also a cooldown on the feature, so you won’t be able to use it constantly.

The GTA Online podium car is the Överflöd Autarch, a flashy hypercar that usually retails for a staggering GTA $1,955,000 but can be yours with a fortunate spin of the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel. Meanwhile, the GTA Online prize ride is the Pegassi Torero, a two-door coupé normally priced at GTA $998,000 that is yours if you can place in the top three for three days in a row in a Street Race Series race.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, you can get two free login rewards for playing GTA Online this week – a Traditional Painted Rabbit mask and a Rabbit tattoo. Meanwhile, the in-game tattoo parlours will be offering Zodiac Animals tattoos through January 25.

Elsewhere, the high-end car dealerships have their usual rotation of stock. Luxury Autos is offering the Pegassi Osiris and the Dinka Jester RR, while Simeon’s Auto Shop boasts the Pfister 811, the Karin RS Classic, the Pegassi Ignus, the Dinka Sugoi, and the Dewbauchee Champion.

You’ll also be able to find the new GTA Online gun van added in the previous update, which continues to roam around town offering a limited roster of high-end weapons including the recently added railgun.

There’s double the usual cash and reputation point payouts on Special Vehicle Races alongside the First Dose missions for the week, while Special Cargo sales offer up an additional 50% earnings, making it a great time to rack up some money for all these expensive new additions.

Here are all the GTA Online discounts for January 19-25:

50% off

Biker, Animal, and Diamond Casino Heist masks

30% off

Executive Offices and upgrades/modifications

Pegassi Osiris

Pfister 811

Sparrow Helicopter

Sea Sparrow Helicopter

Want to try something new in 2023? Take a look at our guide to the best GTA RP servers and how to get started in the world of GTA roleplaying. We’ve also got the best GTA 5 mods and all the GTA 5 cheats you could ask for to keep enjoying one of the best open-world games while we wait to hear more details on when the GTA 6 release date might finally appear.