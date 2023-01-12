GTA Online weekly update adds railgun and First Dose rewards

The GTA Online weekly update for January 12-18 is upon us, letting players of the Rockstar crime game buy the railgun from the Grand Theft Auto 5 single player. As usual, the Thursday update arrives ahead of Rockstar’s full patch notes, but we have all the key details for you here. While there’s no new car in the update, there are all the usual cash and RP boosts as well as discounts on a range of items as we wait for the GTA 6 release date.

The GTA Online railgun is an experimental weapon that was introduced in the GTA 5 enhanced edition (the first version of the game we got on PC). It does feature in some specific missions during GTA Online, along with several of the adversary modes, but you couldn’t keep it for general play – until now. You can now buy the railgun from a Gun Van, with a max ammo capacity of 20 and ammo coming in sets of two.

If you’re looking to pick up some new wheels, the high-end dealerships have a new rotation in stock. Luxury Autos in Rockford Hills is offering the Dinka RT3000 and Truffade Nero, while Simeon’s Auto Shop has the Vapid Dominator ASP, the Grotti Furia, the Declasse Drift Tampa, the Enus Windsor, and the Declasse Hotring Sabre on sale.

For those of you looking to claim a free car, there are a couple of options. The GTA Online podium car for January 12 is the Dinka Jester RR, a two-seater coupe that would ordinarily cost $1,970,000 outright or $1,477,500 for trade at Legendary Motorsport, but can be yours if you strike big on the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel. The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Vapid Caracara 4×4 – yours for placing in the top three for five days running in LS Car Meet Series races.

Sadly, the snow has gone as the Christmas event comes to a close, which means the festive specialties have been removed from GTA Online, including the special killers and Fooligan Job challenges. You can however earn some exclusive rewards from the First Dose missions introduced as part of the GTA Online Drug Wars update. There are also double GTA cash and reputation point rewards for partaking in Community Series missions.

Here are the GTA Online discounts for January 12-18:

40% off

Karin Sultan RS

30% off

Bunkers and renovations

Dinka RT3000

Karin Previon

Vapid Dominator ASP

Gun Van discounts

10% off weapons

15% off throwables

20% off body armour

