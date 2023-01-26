GTA Online weekly update adds new car the Weeny Issi Rally

Another GTA Online weekly update is upon us, and the week of January 26 – February 1 brings with it a new car, the Weeny Issi Rally, along with bonuses to the Arena War mode. There are also plenty of bonus rewards and other prize vehicles to be gained in the GTA 5 online multiplayer game.

Meanwhile, developer Rockstar Games has acknowledged GTA Online hacks that players and modders have expressed serious concerns about, but says servers will remain up for the time being ahead of a “security-related title update.”

The Weeny Issi Rally compact SUV is a new GTA Online car released with the January 26 update after being introduced to the game with the GTA 5 Los Santos Drug Wars update. You can get your hands on this rally-specialised four-door vehicle at Southern San Andreas Super Auto, or at the Luxury Autos car dealership in Rockford Hills, but you’ll need to drop a cool $1,835,000 of your in-game GTA dollars to get one.

If that’s not enough for you, Luxury Autos is also offering the Principe Deveste Eight for sale this week, while Simeon’s Auto Shop has it’s usual five-car rotation – offering the Pegassi Zentorno, the Benefactor Schalgen GT, the Declasse Vamos, the Schyster Deviant, and the Declasse Impaler for sale.

You don’t need to shell out the big bucks to get your hands on a new set of wheels, however. The GTA Online podium car is the Ocelot Pariah, meaning you can dodge the $1,420,000 price tag and win the two-door sports car for free if you strike lucky on the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. The GTA Online prize ride is the Vapid Winky, meanwhile, and placing top in a Street Race Series race for three days in a row will award you the open-top military vehicle, which usually retails for $1,100,000.

There’s double arena points in Arena War for the week of Jan 26, along with double the usual in-game cash and reputation points rewarded for playing the mode. It’s a great time to try the mode out, too, as there’s heavy discounts off buying and upgrading the Arena War workshop. There’s also double cash and rep payouts for the recently introduced Taxi Work and for competing in the Motor Wars adversary mode.

Here are the GTA Online discounts for Jan 26 – Feb 1:

40% off

Arena War workshop and renovations

Pegassi Zentorno

30% off

Arena War vehicle upgrades

Grotti Itali GTO

Principe Deveste Eight

Check out the best GTA RP servers if you’ve ever wondered where to go for a spot of GTA roleplay. If staying offline is more your speed right now, then we’ve got the best GTA 5 mods and all the GTA 5 cheats you could want to keep messing around in one of the best open-world games on PC. It’ll probably be a while until we hear more about the GTA 6 release date, after all, so might as well keep busy.