The new GTA Online weekly update is a great time to make money

The GTA Online weekly update for the week of July 6-13 is upon us, and while there’s not too many big new events to shout about, the latest update for the GTA 5 online mode might offer some of the best ways to make money in the multiplayer game. If you’re looking to save up to buy the newest and fastest GTA cars then you won’t want to miss out on this excellent money-making opportunity.

There’s no exciting new vehicle to report this week, although the GTA online podium vehicle is the Dewbauchee Vagner, a slick hypercar that normally costs $1,535,000, so you’ll want to try your hand at the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel to see if you can grab one for free. The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Pfister Comet SR – yours for placing top in Street Races for three days running, this sports car would typically set you back $1,145,000.

The San Andreas Mercenaries event continues, so you’ll be able to grab those bonus rewards if you still haven’t done so. The real winner this week though is probably Security Contracts – there’s double money and reputation point rewards on this, along with Project Overthrow, LSA Operations, and Air Races.

Security Contracts can be a great way to crank out money quickly, with a pretty short cooldown on their availability as well. With double the rewards up for grabs, now’s a great time to crank them out to maximise your profits and rack up a big GTA Online bank balance, and there’s some good alternatives to fill out your downtime in between runs as well.

GTA Online weekly update – July 6 to July 13, 2023

Events

San Andreas Mercenaries – runs until July 12.

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Dewbauchee Vagner.

Dewbauchee Vagner. GTA Online prize ride: Pfister Comet SR.

GTA Online Bonus Rewards

Completing Business Battles awards the Pißwasser, Benedict, Patriot, and Supa Wet beer hats, along with the Statue of Happiness t-shirt.

Buy or own Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster upgrades for the Avenger – Hinterland Bomber Jacket.

Sell $500,000 of Smuggler Cargo – LS Pounders Cap.

Complete all six Project Overthrow missions – Blue and Green camo for the Mammoth Avenger.

Complete all three LSA Operations – Conveyor livery for the V65 Molotok.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Security Contracts.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Project Overthrow missions.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from LSA Operations.

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Air Races.

GTA Online Discounts

50% off

Rooster McCraw’s Hangar cargo delivery

40% off

Agencies (and renovations)

Avenger weapon workshop and vehicle workshop upgrades

30% off

Albany Hermes

Enus Stafford

Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter

RM-10 Bombushka military cargo plane

Titan military transport aircraft

