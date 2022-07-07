GTA Online weekly update rolls high at the Diamond Casino

The new GTA Online weekly update is here for fans of Rockstar’s crime game Grand Theft Auto V, and the focus is on the glamorous Diamond Casino and Resort. The update offers a range of boosts to rewards from casino work, along with discounts to penthouse renovations and a range of other gear added as part of the multiplayer game’s casino updates. This update is also scheduled to run a little longer than the usual week.

From July 7 – 18, players in GTA Online will get triple the usual in-game cash and reputation point rewards for completing casino freemode missions. Players can start these when acting as a VIP/CEO of an organisation or as an MC president. In addition, there are double the usual cash and reputation payouts for overtime shootout, open wheel races, and the Gerald’s last play missions assigned by the Los Santos dealer.

If you’re looking for a new set of wheels, you can earn the GTA Online Prize Ride, two-door coupé the Zion Classic, for finishing in the top five in car meet races for three days in a row. If you’d rather trust your luck than your judgement, you can head back to the casino and spin the wheel for a chance at the new GTA Online podium car, the Sugoi – a snazzy hot hatch.

It’s also an ideal time to spruce up your casino penthouse, as renovations are a hefty 40% off. The same discount also applies to arcades, which is perfect to help branch out your gaming portfolio. A range of clothing added in the casino updates, including utility vests and fitted suit jackets, are on half price sale as well.

You can check out the full discounts, including those on a range of cars, below:

30% Off

– Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

– Neo ($1,312,500)

– Outlaw ($887,600 – $665,700)

– Rebla GTS ($822,500)

– Vagrant ($1,549,800 – $1,162,350)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 7, 2022

If living the casino high life has you itching for a spot of roleplaying, check out our guide to the best GTA RP servers and how you can join them. If you’d rather explore the mammoth open-world game in the relative peace of its offline mode, we have all the GTA V mods and GTA V cheats to keep you busy in the single-player realm.