GTA Online weekly update greatly boosts auto shop deliveries

Another GTA Online weekly update has arrived for Grand Theft Auto V’s online multiplayer mode, and we’ve got all the details fresh off the presses. Rockstar’s official patch notes normally arrive a little after the fact, but we’ve got all the important details you need to know when heading into the multiplayer game, from boosted events and activities to special car rewards.

The biggest boosts for June 23 – 29 are on auto shop customer deliveries, which will net you triple the usual in-game cash and reputation point rewards, and tuner activities, which will also award triple their usual reputation payout. You can also earn double the normal cash and reputation from stunt races, tuner contracts, exotic exports, and missions for Trevor.

The GTA Online Prize Ride is low profile two-door supercar the FMJ, which you can earn by finishing in the top three in pursuit races for five days in a row. If that sounds like too much commitment, you can roll the dice and spin the wheel for a chance at the GTA Online podium car, which is the RT3000, a classy two-door roadster introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update.

If you’re looking to grab LS car meet membership, it’s half price this week, so now is a great time to do so. You can also purchase auto shops and renovations for them at a 30% discount. A large range of expensive cars are on sale this week too, with 30-40% off multiple automobiles that usually clock in at over the $1 million price mark.

All the details and discounts are listed in full below:

30% Off

– Cypher ($1,085,000 – $813,750)

– Futo GTX ($1,113,000 – $834,750)

– Growler ($1,138,900 – $854,175)

– Vectre ($1,249,500 – $937,125)

– ZR350 ($1,130,500 – $847,875)

Did you know GTA V's NPCs might be players trying to steal your car? It's a funny form of roleplaying, in a way.