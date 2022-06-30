GTA Online weekly update celebrates Independence Day

There’s a new GTA Online weekly update, and if you’re looking to jump into the open-world game’s latest offerings then we’ve got everything you need to know ahead of time. Rockstar’s official patch notes usually go live a little after the update’s release, but players are already digging in and the important details are all right here. The newest update is themed around the Independence Day celebrations taking place in the United States on July 4.

For the week of June 30 – July 6, you can get yourself a free Sovereign bike and patriot parachute to celebrate in true American fashion. There’s also a whole raft of purchasable USA-themed goodies on half-price sale, including a stars and stripes firework launcher with red, white, and blue fireworks, as well as similarly styled clothing, haircuts, masks, motorcycle liveries, weapon skins, and facepaint. In addition, the all-American Vapid Liberator, a monster truck decked out in a full Star-Spangled Banner paint job complete with flags, is also 50% off.

Events-wise, you can earn triple the usual in-game cash rewards on Independence Day land races – as well as triple cash and reputation payouts on business battles and the American football inspired Running Back Remix adversary mode. There’s also double the normal cash and reputation available when completing missions for hacker and information specialist Lester Crest.

If you’re looking to nab yourself a new car, the GTA Online Prize Ride is the RT3000, which can be yours for finishing in the top five in street races for three days in a row. That’s a more reliable way to get your hands on it if you weren’t lucky enough to get it previously as the GTA Online podium car, which for the week of June 30 is stylish American muscle car the Gauntlet Classic.

Further details and additional discounts can be found below:

50% Off Independence Day Content (Clothes, Makeup, Weapon Tints …etc) 40% Off Facilities (+Renovations) 50% Off

– Liberator ($371,007)

– Zentorno ($362,500) 40% Off

– Ignus ($1,659,000) 30% Off

– MOC ($857,500 – $980,000)

– Tempesta ($930,300)

– Tug ($875,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 30, 2022

If you fancy a spot of roleplaying for Independence Day, check out our list of the best GTA RP servers and how to join them.