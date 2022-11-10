GTA Online weekly update adds new car the Obey 10F Widebody

Another GTA Online weekly update is upon us, and the November 10 patch for Rockstar’s multiplayer game side of Grand Theft Auto 5 adds a flashy new car mod for the Obey 10F as part of its ongoing GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises rollout. This week also sees continued boosts for taking on heists in the online crime game, so get your crew together for some action. We’ve got a breakdown of all the details ahead of the official patch notes from Rockstar, which are expected to land a little later on.

The Obey 10F Widebody is a body kit modification for GTA 5’s take on the Audi R8, adding some extensions to the fenders to give it an extra-wide look. If you want one for yourself, you’ll of course first require a base Obey 10F, available from legendary Motorsport for a cool $1,675,000 worth of your in-game GTA dollars. Then you can take it over to Benny’s Original Motor Works, where the widebody kit is now available for $575,000.

If you’re looking to nab yourself some new wheels for free, the week’s GTA Online podium car is the Übermacht Rebla GTS, usually priced at $1,175,000 but yours if you happen to get lucky spinning the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. Alternatively, you can earn classic 2-door grand tourer the Lampadati Casco as the GTA Online prize ride by finishing top for four days in a row in LS Car Meet races, saving you its usual ticket price of $904,400.

There are plenty of other premium cars on sale, as usual. The Luxury Autos car dealership in Rockford Hills is offering the Ocelot R88 and the Progen PR4, while Simeon’s Auto Shop has the Dinka Kanjo SJ, the Pfister Comet Safari, the Lampadati Komoda, the Pegassi Ignus, and the Dinka Blista Kanjo for sale.

There’s double GTA$ and RP available for open wheel races, the Hardest Target adversary mode, and Gerald contact missions, as well as the Humane Labs Raid. The GTA Online heist event is still underway, meaning that there’s double the in-game cash and reputation points rewards for all classic heist setup missions and a 50% bonus to payouts on all Doomsday Heist prep missions. A range of new community jobs have been added, and you’ll get double the GTA$ and RP rewards from those as well.

In addition, you can earn yourself a Diamond Strike Vest for completing the Diamond Casino Heist proper. There’s also a couple of free t-shirts on offer, with the K-Rose and Statue of Happiness tops given out as a free login bonus for all players.

Here’s the usual range of discounts (via TezFunz2):

General discounts

50% off Diamond Casino Heist setup cost

30% off Diamond Casino Heist Night Vision Masks

30% off Arcades (and renovations)

40% off

RC Tank

Dinka Sugoi

35% off

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Rune Zhaba

30% off

Albany V-STR

Dewbauchee JB 700W

Dinka Kanjo

Grotti Furia

Lampadati Komoda

Vapid Retinue Mk II

25% off

Ocelot R88

Progen PR4

This week saw a GTA 5 funeral for Takeoff held for the Migos rapper in GTA Online after his tragic death on November 1. If you’re a fan of GTA Online who’s curious about roleplaying, our guide to the best GTA RP servers and how to join them is a great starting point. We’ve also got all the GTA 5 cheats and the best GTA 5 mods to choose from if you prefer to play one of the best open-world games alone while you wait for the GTA 6 release date and more details on the next Grand Theft Auto game to emerge.