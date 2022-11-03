GTA Online weekly update begins Heists Event in the multiplayer game

As is the Thursday tradition, the GTA Online weekly update for November 3-9 is upon us, bringing a raft of bonuses, sales, and free cars for players of Rockstar’s online multiplayer game. The official patch notes should arrive slightly later on, but we’ve got all the key details for you right now courtesy of players jumping into the crime game right now to see what’s happening. There’s a big Heists Event that runs for three weeks, and fans speculate that the end of this will set up for the next update to follow on from GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises.

Regardless of challenges, the week of November 3-9 is looking like a great time to get your heist crew back together, because there are some hefty bumps to payouts from the climactic missions. The Doomsday Heist in particular is a focus, with 50% knocked off setup costs and a 1.5x bonus multiplier applied to the in-game cash and reputation points earned. If you complete all the Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks, you’ll also get a lump-sum payout of GTA$2,000,000 on top of your earnings.

Meanwhile, the Fleeca Job Heist will net you double payouts for both cash and reputation. All of the original heists are seeing some love, too, with doubled GTA$ and RP rewards on offer for setups. In addition to this, you can net yourself double cash and rep taking part in Street Races and the Hunting Pack remix, and double the reputation from the Humane Labs Last Team Standing mode.

The week’s GTA Online podium car is the Pfister Comet SR, the GTA spin on the Porsche 997 GT2 RS, which would usually set you back $1,145,000 worth of your in-game bucks but can be yours for free should you get lucky on the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel. Placing in the top 3 in a Street Race for five days running will net you the GTA Online prize ride, the Declasse Mamba, a classic roadster in the style of the Shelby Cobra that usually retails for $995,000.

If you’re looking to buy yourself a new set of wheels, the Luxury Autos Car Dealership is offering two stylish supercars – the Ubermacht SC1 and the Lampadati Viseris – while Simeon’s Auto Shop sports the Karin Sultan RS Classic, the Vapid Hustler, the Ubermacht Cypher, the Albany Hermes, and the Ubermacht Sentinel Classic.

In terms of freebies, there’s a black Rockstar Games tee available as a login bonus, while GTA+ members can also grab a matching tie-dye cap and t-shirt. If you’re taking on The Doomsday Heist, there are also some special clothing rewards for certain missions along the way. You can also unlock yourself a Cliffford Varsity Jacket by completing The Bogdan Problem, and a Cliffford Hoodie for completing The Doomsday Scenario.

There’s also the usual discounts, as follows (via TezFunz2):

General discounts

50% off The Doomsday Heist setup costs

40% off Facilities (and renovations)

35% off

Buckingham Akula

HVY Barrage

Lampadati Viseris

Ocelot Pariah

Ubermacht SC1

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

Vapid Hustler

Volatol V-Bomber

30% off

Albany Hermes

Canis Kamacho

Grotti GT500

Overflod Autarch

25% off

Brute Riot Control Vehicle

TM-02 Khanjali

