The GTA Online weekly update for October 5-12 is here, with Halloween event modes returning, a devil mask yours for free, and bonuses and discounts galore.

GTA Online weekly update October 5-12 2023 - A figure in a top hat and black-and-white face paint presses their hands up as if against dirty glass.

The GTA Online weekly update for October 5-12 2023 is here, and that can only mean one thing. That’s right, spooky season has officially begun – all your favorite GTA Online Halloween event modes are back, including the likes of the Slashers, the Halloween Bunker series, and the Alien Survivals mode. There’s also a free gift for you to celebrate, along with the usual raft of free cars, bonus rewards, and discounts, so pull out your pumpkin spice and tuck into the full details below.

This first week of Halloween events doesn’t yet see the return of UFOs, but we do get a wealth of Halloween game modes for the multiplayer game component of GTA 5. As Rockstar Games loads us up with a seemingly increasing series of GTA 6 teases that nudge towards potential news, don’t let that distract you from the real reason for the season – pure, unadulterated horror.

Strap on the Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask, yours as a free login reward this week, and dive into the various event modes including the Condemned and Slashers adversary modes, the Alien Survival and Halloween Bunker variant series, and the nightmarish clash of angels and devils in Lost vs Damned. There’s also triple rewards for the Purge-style Judgment Day mode, where fragile Hunted must survive through the night against tooled-up Riders.

GTA Online - The Slashers Event - A masked figure bears down on you during a moonlit night.

The GTA Online podium car this week is the Bravado Greenwood – this classy four-door sedan takes after the real-world Dodge Monaco, and you’ll swerve the rather hefty $1,465,000 in-game price tag if you get lucky enough at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel.

The GTA Online prize ride is the Pfister Neon, yours for finishing top two in LS Car Meet races for three consecutive days. Typically priced at a cool $1,500,000, and for my money one of the best GTA 5 cars all-around, you’ll want to leap on this chance to grab Rockstar’s spin on the real-world Porsche 918 Spyder while you can.

Discounts this week include a rather tasty 40% off Special Cargo Warehouses, so be sure to snatch one up if you’ve been thinking about it. The full range of bonuses, discounts, and other weekly rewards can be found below, so read on for all the details.

GTA Online weekly update – October 5 to 12, 2023

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

  • Pegassi Vacca
  • Pegassi Zorrusso

Simeon’s Auto Shop

  • Pegassi Infernus Classic
  • Pegassi Monroe
  • Pegassi Oppressor
  • Pegassi Reaper
  • Pegassi Torero XO

Free Gifts

  • GTA Online podium car: Bravado Greenwood
  • GTA Online prize ride: Pfister Neon
  • Login rewards: Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask

GTA Online - Poster for 'Alien Survivals' featuring a yellow-skinned creature holding a futuristic blaster.

GTA Online bonus rewards

  • 3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Judgment Day adversary mode
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Alien Survivals mode
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Condemned adversary mode
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Lost vs Damned adversary mode
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Slasher adversary mode
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Slashers adversary mode
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Halloween Bunker series
  • 2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Special Cargo sell missions

GTA Online discounts

40% off

  • Special Cargo Warehouses
  • RC Bandito (and modifications)
  • Dewbauchee Massacro
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic
  • Pegassi Reaper
  • Pegassi Torero XO
  • Pegassi Zorrusso

20 % off

  • Maibatsu MonstroCiti

What better time than Halloween to discover the wonderful world of GTA RP servers? Or, if you’d rather spend your hours in single-player while we await news of the GTA 6 release date, then we’ve got all GTA 5 cheats for you, as well as the very best GTA 5 mods to enhance your game even further.

