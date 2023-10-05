The GTA Online weekly update for October 5-12 2023 is here, and that can only mean one thing. That’s right, spooky season has officially begun – all your favorite GTA Online Halloween event modes are back, including the likes of the Slashers, the Halloween Bunker series, and the Alien Survivals mode. There’s also a free gift for you to celebrate, along with the usual raft of free cars, bonus rewards, and discounts, so pull out your pumpkin spice and tuck into the full details below.

This first week of Halloween events doesn’t yet see the return of UFOs, but we do get a wealth of Halloween game modes for the multiplayer game component of GTA 5. As Rockstar Games loads us up with a seemingly increasing series of GTA 6 teases that nudge towards potential news, don’t let that distract you from the real reason for the season – pure, unadulterated horror.

Strap on the Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask, yours as a free login reward this week, and dive into the various event modes including the Condemned and Slashers adversary modes, the Alien Survival and Halloween Bunker variant series, and the nightmarish clash of angels and devils in Lost vs Damned. There’s also triple rewards for the Purge-style Judgment Day mode, where fragile Hunted must survive through the night against tooled-up Riders.

The GTA Online podium car this week is the Bravado Greenwood – this classy four-door sedan takes after the real-world Dodge Monaco, and you’ll swerve the rather hefty $1,465,000 in-game price tag if you get lucky enough at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel.

The GTA Online prize ride is the Pfister Neon, yours for finishing top two in LS Car Meet races for three consecutive days. Typically priced at a cool $1,500,000, and for my money one of the best GTA 5 cars all-around, you’ll want to leap on this chance to grab Rockstar’s spin on the real-world Porsche 918 Spyder while you can.

Discounts this week include a rather tasty 40% off Special Cargo Warehouses, so be sure to snatch one up if you’ve been thinking about it. The full range of bonuses, discounts, and other weekly rewards can be found below, so read on for all the details.

GTA Online weekly update – October 5 to 12, 2023

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Pegassi Vacca

Pegassi Zorrusso

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Monroe

Pegassi Oppressor

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Torero XO

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Bravado Greenwood

Bravado Greenwood GTA Online prize ride: Pfister Neon

Pfister Neon Login rewards: Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Judgment Day adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Alien Survivals mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Condemned adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Lost vs Damned adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Slasher adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Slashers adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Halloween Bunker series

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Special Cargo sell missions

GTA Online discounts

40% off

Special Cargo Warehouses

RC Bandito (and modifications)

Dewbauchee Massacro

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Torero XO

Pegassi Zorrusso

20 % off

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

What better time than Halloween to discover the wonderful world of GTA RP servers? Or, if you’d rather spend your hours in single-player while we await news of the GTA 6 release date, then we’ve got all GTA 5 cheats for you, as well as the very best GTA 5 mods to enhance your game even further.