GTA Online weekly update adds new cars the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude

The GTA Online weekly update for Grand Theft Auto V is upon us once again, and we have all the details for you ahead of Rockstar’s official patch notes. The September 22 update for the crime game adds two new Honda-inspired cars, the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude as part of the ongoing GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises rollout, alongside boosts to several adversary modes and the usual range of weekly rotations.

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a 2-door coupé based on the Honda Civic EJ and EM coupés, while the Dinka Postlude is modelled after the first generation Honda Prelude. Both can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos – the Kanjo SJ will set you back $1,370,000 in GTA dollars, while the Postlude costs a slightly more affordable $982,000.

The week’s GTA Online podium car is the stylish Coil Cyclone, a hypercar usually priced at $1,890,000 – it can be yours if you manage to get lucky at the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel. Alternatively, place top three in Pursuit Series races for three days running to claim the GTA Online prize ride, the Vapid Flash GT. This rally-tweaked three door hatchback normally retails for $1,675,000, so you won’t want to miss this opportunity to nab one for yourself.

In addition, the usual rotation of cars on offer at the new dealerships sees the Enus Jubilee and the Grotti Itali RSX arrive at the Luxury Autos car dealership, while Simeon’s Auto Shop boasts the Annis Euros, Imponte Phoenix, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, Declasse Vamos, and Karin Previon.

If you’re looking to boost your cash and rep in GTA Online for the week of September 22, you can earn double the usual GTA$ and reputation point rewards for participating in Arena War: Carnage, Arena War: Hot Bomb, Land Grab, King of the Hill, Survival, Tuner Contracts, and Contact Missions, and triple on Tuner activities.

All the usual discounts can be found below (via Rockstar Intel):

50% off

Auto Shops

Karin 190Z

Vapid GB200

40% off

Ocelot Swinger

Coil Brawler

B-11 Strikeforce

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vapid Clique

Obey Tailgater S

30% off

Annis Euros

Grotti Itali RSX

25% off

Progen GP1

Imponte Arbiter GT

