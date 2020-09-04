GTA Online gets double payouts and a big Diamond Adversary series prize this week

There are some super sweet rewards and a big “one-time bonus” up for grabs in GTA Online this week. Rockstar Games has posted details of the online crime game’s new set of challenges and goodies, which mean the chance to “make a killing in the Diamond Adversary series” – that is, scoop up some double payouts and a “quarter million in stone-cold cash” in-game.

“You don’t need to tap the vault to win big at The Diamond this week,” Rockstar’s latest newswire post says. That’s because the opportunity to grab some goodies is actually on the Diamond Casino and Resort floor itself, through the location’s scenario-based Adversary modes. For all of this week, you’ll earn double payouts for each and every mode in the series – and there’s a “special one-time bonus to players on the winning side of any mode in the series: a quarter million in stone-cold cash, deposited within seven days of winning”.

Plus, from now until September 9, you’ll also be able to scoop double cash and RP rewards in all of the Gerald’s Last Play missions, as well as score double rewards in the Special Cargo Sales.

Rockstar additionally reveals the latest Grand Theft Auto Online podium car is the Maibatsu Penumbra FF – a deceptively “demure vehicle that can go from zero to irresponsible faster than you can buckle a seatbelt”, while there’s also a bunch of car discounts of up to 40% off.

Reddit user Ounaazh has put together a handy list of all of this week’s GTA Online bonuses (including a list of discounted content), which you can find here. Meanwhile, we also have some GTA Casino Heist weapons, GTA Casino Heist cars, and how to start the GTA Casino Heist guides, which you might find helpful.