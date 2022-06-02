GTA Online weekly update greatly boosts superyacht missions

If you’re a crime game fan then you’re probably keeping an eye out for the GTA Online weekly update. The latest rotation for the online multiplayer game is here, and we have all of the important details ahead of Rockstar Games posting the official patch notes shortly.

The weekly update for June 2 gets players ready for summer with a huge boost to rewards from the ‘A Superyacht Life’ mission series – bumping up your in-game cash and reputation points to four times their normal payouts. There’s also triple rewards for playing the drop zone adversary mode, and double the usual prize for completing contact missions for shady businessman Martin Madrazo.

If you’re after a fresh set of wheels, you can get your hands on the GB200 rally sports car, the GTA Online Prize Ride, by coming in top three in street races for three days in a row. If you’d rather test your luck than your skill, the mighty Infernus Classic sports car is the GTA Online podium car, so give the wheel a quick spin and if you’re fortunate enough you can live out your midlife crisis dreams in this supercar inspired by the likes of the Ferrari Testarossa and the Lamborghini Diablo.

If you’re after your own superyacht for summer, yachts and yacht renovations are half price. There’s also 50% off the Glendale Custom, Streiter, and Toro, and 40% off the Itali GTO, Peyote Gasser, Stinger GT, and the electric Tezeract hypercar. You can also nab a pair of pink and yellow glow shades for becoming an organisation member, and some pink bangles for completing a bunker, MC, special cargo, vehicleo, or smuggler sell mission – so there’s no reason not to get to work on your summer fit!

All the details and discounts can be found below:

50% Off Yachts (+Renovations) 50% Off

– Glendale Custom ($260,000)

– Streiter ($250,000)

– Toro ($875,000) 40% Off

– Itali GTO ($1,179,000)

– Peyote Gasser ($483,000)

– Stinger GT ($525,000)

