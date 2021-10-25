Halo Infinite campaign gets Far Cry outposts and Just Cause vehicle capture

The first new Halo Infinite campaign gameplay for over a year has finally been shown today, which you can check out below. The latest Halo game’s multiplayer has been shown many times and has even been playable, but this overview finally gives fans of Halo’s single-player a taste of what they’ll be facing.

Halo Infinite is still down for a December release, so it’s truly surprising to think that the latest game in one of the best FPS series around hasn’t shown off the single-player campaign more often. It wasn’t at E3 or Gamescom this year because the team says it was busy bug-squashing, so consequently Halo Infinite’s campaign hasn’t been at all seen since the original July 2020 showing.

That’s finally come to an end with the new gameplay trailer released today, and although anyone expecting a longer stream may have been disappointed there was certainly a lot to take in – including some inspirations from other major shooters.

You can watch the overview below. Of particular note are the new enemy types, including the flying Skimmers, the Harbinger, and the Doom Eternal Marauder-like Jega ‘Rdomnai. The trailer also shows off locations similar to Far Cry’s conquerable outposts, and some Just Cause-like building destruction and vehicle grapple-capture.

Halo Infinite is less than two months away from players actually getting their hands on it themselves, and sadly won’t include co-op or the Forge map editor at launch – however, if this trailer’s anything to go by, it should be worth the wait. Hopefully we’ll get a full single-player gameplay stream at some point in the near future, too.