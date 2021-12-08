Want to know where to find the Halo Infinite skulls? As Halo veterans know, skulls have always been a real pain to find in every campaign in the series. However, when you find these skulls, you can use them in the campaign menu to add modifiers, such as doubling the explosion radius.

While you can find a few skulls on the map in the open-world game, there are also specific missions with skulls hidden throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, these skulls are easy to miss, and there’s no way to replay missions without starting from the beginning.

Since the Halo Infinite campaign length is reasonably long, you should probably know where to find them first time around. So here are the Halo Infinite skulls locations, modifiers, and key details you need to know before setting off from the nearest fast travel location.

Halo Infinite skull locations

There are 12 skulls to collect in Halo Infinite. We currently know where to find a few of the skulls, but we also have data on roughly where the rest are to narrow down your search. We’ll keep you updated once we have all 12 of them, but for now, here are the Halo Infinite skulls we’ve found so far:

Boom

Skull effect – doubles explosion radius

A few rooms after finding the first UNSC Audio Log (the green pad), you’ll find a large room with containers rising towards the ceiling on the right-hand side. On top of a jammed container is a skull. Use the rising containers to the left of the skull’s location to reach it.

IWHBYD

Skull effect – rare combat dialogue becomes more common

– rare combat dialogue becomes more common Location – The Tower

You must upgrade your Grappleshot with the Quickshot perk or fly with a Banshee or Wasp to get this skull. It costs three Halo Infinite Spartan Cores to unlock the Grappleshot perk needed to get to the top. Once you have upgraded your Grappleshot, return to the Tower and from the spawn point, head towards the supports of the Tower and grapple onto them, continuing upwards until you’re underneath the roof.

From this point, you need to get on top of the roof. This is harder than it sounds as you need to repeatedly fire a Grappleshot at the back wall before grappling onto the ceiling and flinging yourself over the top. Doing this takes time to get it right, but once you make it onto the rooftop, head for the central platform and pick up the skull.

Catch

Skull effect – enemies throw and drop more grenades

– enemies throw and drop more grenades Location – inside a tree stump at the bottom of the ravine west of Inka ‘Saham FVT marker on the northwest island

You must have a Banshee or a Wasp so you can fly to this area. Fly over to the northwest island and hug the coastline until you see a split in the cliff. There is a patrol of several Brutes with shock rifles and two red Hunters nearby. Defeat all of them and examine the tree stump to find the skull.

Blind

Skull effect – disables the UI and makes Master Chief’s hands invisible

– disables the UI and makes Master Chief’s hands invisible Location – underneath a small piece of land in a gap between the cliffs in the southwest region

You must fly to this area in either a Banshee or a Wasp. Fly southwest until you can see a gap in the cliffs. There is a bit of land in this gap where the islands meet. Fly underneath this bit of land and look for the smaller landing point to the west of this location. You can find the skull hidden at the back.

Famine

Skull effect – reduces ammo drops by half

– reduces ammo drops by half Location – on a small island east of the Beacon furthest east, next to a dead Elite

You need to have a Banshee or a Wasp to access this area. Fly east of FOB November until you reach a small island. Carefully land and make your way down the cliff until you get to the dead Elite holding the skull. If you lose your flying vehicle when landing, there is a spare Wasp at the top of the mountain.

Other Skull locations

There is a missable skull in the mission ‘Foundation’

There is one more skull you can find in the northwest area where Outpost Tremonius is

There are three skulls in the southern part of the map

There’s a missable skull in the mission ‘The Command Spire’

There’s a missable skull in the mission ‘Repository’

And that's all we have on Halo Infinite skulls so far.