Halo Infinite dev has “no plans” to ditch its 2021 release date

Since Halo Infinite’s release date was pushed back, we’ve seen a fair few reports, leaks, and rumours that delve into the upcoming PC game’s development. One spoke of the FPS game being delayed due to the Halo TV show, and another new rumour claims Halo Infinite could be delayed past 2021 and may ditch Xbox One in the process. Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have denied the former, and are now pouring cold water on the latter.

“We’re seeing lots of fake ‘leaks’ out there, so please don’t believe everything you read,” Halo community manager John Junyszek says on Twitter. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting. We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

Since news of the Halo Infinite delay broke, other details of the game’s development have come out. Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed that the game was nearly split into multiple parts while talking to Gary Whitta for his Animal Talking show. That idea was ditched, though, as it wouldn’t have been the launch the team wanted.

While there may be a wait for the new Halo game, fans have got creative. Lots of them are remaking the level from Halo Infinite’s gameplay reveal in Halo 5’s forge, so you have something you can do to keep yourself busy.

We’ve also rounded up all the Halo Infinite guns we’ve seen so far. Looks like there’s a blend of old classics with a pinch of new weapons to freshen things up.