Halo Infinite doesn’t have a battle royale mode, but a mysterious Halo project codenamed Halo Tatanka from a collaboration between both 343 Industries and Certain Affinity could have given us that chaotic king of the hill experience. Unfortunately, though, the unannounced Halo battle royale may never come to light after all as a recent podcast reveals that Tatanka was allegedly canceled.

In a new XboxEra episode, podcast founder Nick ‘Shpeshal Nick’ Baker discusses Halo Infinite and the possibility of Tatanka’s cancellation. Baker says that he has recently heard that the battle royale game project has allegedly “been shelved or canceled.” According to Baker, claims regarding the supposed end of Tatanka are floating around social media, but ultimately, he states “we don’t know” if they’re true.

As explained in the podcast, Tatanka was a rumored “battle royale Halo experiment” from 343 Industries “in partnership with Certain Affinity.” The alleged cancellation comes a little over a year after the latter team teased a new Halo Infinite multiplayer mode in an interview, calling it “something big and new for the franchise.” Certain Affinity called this its “largest project,” saying that “over 100 developers” were backing it.

In April of 2022, Certain Affinity then went on to advertise jobs for the unannounced project, stating the studio was “deepening” its relationship with 343 and that it was “entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways.” Since then, we’ve received little word on the proposed collaboration aside from a Bloomberg report insinuating that Tatanka may be moving away from the battle royale formula, “in different directions.”

We may never see an official one-man-left-standing experience come to 343’s iconic shooter, but we will always at least have the fan-made Halo Infinite battle royale mode to die and die again in. It’s also important to note that unless either 343 Industries or Certain Affinity publicly states otherwise, Tatanka could very well still be in the cards for Halo.

