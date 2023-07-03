All Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards

What are all of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards? We’ve conjured up a list of all of the cards in the game. What purpose would it serve? Whether you memorize the whole list or reference it from time to time, the card list is a great starting point for a new deck. You can look up cards to build a new one around, or find a card that might complement your existing strategy.
Though it’s also great just for helping catalog your collection, above all else, the Harry Potter Magic Awakened card list is here to help you build a better deck. Further to that, check out the best Magic Awakened decks for inspiration, the Magic Awakened tier list to find single top-tier cards to focus your ideas on, and the latest Magic Awakened codes to help you get them.
Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards
We’ve broken the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards list down into three distinct columns: name, rarity, and category.
Use the find feature of your browser to check the rarity and type of a spell, character, or creature you’re hoping to nab, use the category tab to find new cards to balance your deck, and, lastly, the rarity tab to get a rough idea of how hard it’ll be to acquire and upgrade the card you’re looking for.
All of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards below are available in the standard gacha banner. Over time, we’ll add card effects, descriptions, and stats to help you make an even more informed decision.
|Card name
|Rarity
|Category
|Ron Weasley
|Mythic and Dark
|Companion
|Hermione Granger
|Legendary
|Companion
|Malfoy Gang
|Legendary
|Companion
|Lottie Turner
|Epic
|Companion
|Rubeus Hagrid
|Epic
|Companion
|Frey Twins
|Epic
|Companion
|Cassandra Vole
|Epic
|Companion
|Ivy Warrington
|Epic
|Companion
|Grawp
|Epic
|Companion
|Daniel Page
|Rare
|Companion
|Kevin Farrell
|Rare
|Companion
|Robyn Thistlethwaite
|Rare
|Companion
|Crucio
|Mythic and Dark
|Spell
|Avada Kedavra
|Mythic and Dark
|Spell
|Thunderstorm
|Legendary
|Spell
|Orb of Water
|Legendary
|Spell
|Protego Diabolica
|Legendary
|Spell
|Confringo
|Epic
|Spell
|Incendio
|Epic
|Spell
|Ventus
|Epic
|Spell
|Glacius Maxima
|Epic
|Spell
|Sectumsempra
|Epic
|Spell
|Tebo
|Epic
|Spell
|Expelliarmus
|Epic
|Spell
|Weasleys’ Wildfire Whiz-Bangs
|Epic
|Spell
|Bludger
|Epic
|Spell
|Prior Incantato
|Epic
|Spell
|Accio
|Epic
|Spell
|Time-Turner
|Epic
|Spell
|Epskey
|Rare
|Spell
|Bewitched Snowballs
|Rare
|Spell
|Aguamenti
|Rare
|Spell
|Atmospheric Charm
|Rare
|Spell
|Boomstick
|Rare
|Spell
|Inflatus
|Rare
|Spell
|Expulso
|Rare
|Spell
|Glacius
|Rare
|Spell
|Nebulus
|Rare
|Spell
|Side-Along Apparition
|Rare
|Spell
|Acromantula Venom
|Common
|Spell
|Essence of Dittany
|Common
|Spell
|Incarcerous
|Common
|Spell
|Protego Totalum
|Common
|Spell
|Oppugno
|Common
|Spell
|Stupefy
|Common
|Spell
|Howler
|Common
|Spell
|Portkey
|Common
|Spell
|Swelling Solution
|Common
|Spell
|Piertotum Locomotor
|Legendary
|Summon
|Baby Antipodean Opaleye
|Legendary
|Summon
|Fiendfyre
|Legendary
|Summon
|Norwegian Ridgeback Egg
|Legendary
|Summon
|Phoenix
|Legendary
|Summon
|Baby Manticores
|Epic
|Summon
|Niffler
|Epic
|Summon
|Bombastic Bomb Box
|Epic
|Summon
|Thunderbird
|Epic
|Summon
|Unicorn
|Epic
|Summon
|Three-headed Puppy
|Epic
|Summon
|Ashwinder
|Epic
|Summon
|Occamy
|Epic
|Summon
|Stack of Monster Book of Monsters
|Epic
|Summon
|Weasley’s Firework Box
|Epic
|Summon
|The Monster Book of Monsters
|Rare
|Summon
|Acromantula’s Next
|Rare
|Summon
|Whomping Willow
|Rare
|Summon
|Fire Crab
|Rare
|Summon
|Blast-ended Skrewt
|Rare
|Summon
|Fwoopers
|Rare
|Summon
|Troll
|Rare
|Summon
|Erumpent
|Rare
|Summon
|Matagot
|Rare
|Summon
|Centaur
|Common
|Summon
|Cornish Pixies
|Common
|Summon
|Spiders
|Common
|Summon
