All Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards

What are all of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards? We’ve conjured up a list of all of the cards in the game. What purpose would it serve? Whether you memorize the whole list or reference it from time to time, the card list is a great starting point for a new deck. You can look up cards to build a new one around, or find a card that might complement your existing strategy.

Though it’s also great just for helping catalog your collection, above all else, the Harry Potter Magic Awakened card list is here to help you build a better deck. Further to that, check out the best Magic Awakened decks for inspiration, the Magic Awakened tier list to find single top-tier cards to focus your ideas on, and the latest Magic Awakened codes to help you get them.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards

We’ve broken the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards list down into three distinct columns: name, rarity, and category.

Use the find feature of your browser to check the rarity and type of a spell, character, or creature you’re hoping to nab, use the category tab to find new cards to balance your deck, and, lastly, the rarity tab to get a rough idea of how hard it’ll be to acquire and upgrade the card you’re looking for.

All of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards below are available in the standard gacha banner. Over time, we’ll add card effects, descriptions, and stats to help you make an even more informed decision.

Card name Rarity Category Ron Weasley Mythic and Dark Companion Hermione Granger Legendary Companion Malfoy Gang Legendary Companion Lottie Turner Epic Companion Rubeus Hagrid Epic Companion Frey Twins Epic Companion Cassandra Vole Epic Companion Ivy Warrington Epic Companion Grawp Epic Companion Daniel Page Rare Companion Kevin Farrell Rare Companion Robyn Thistlethwaite Rare Companion Crucio Mythic and Dark Spell Avada Kedavra Mythic and Dark Spell Thunderstorm Legendary Spell Orb of Water Legendary Spell Protego Diabolica Legendary Spell Confringo Epic Spell Incendio Epic Spell Ventus Epic Spell Glacius Maxima Epic Spell Sectumsempra Epic Spell Tebo Epic Spell Expelliarmus Epic Spell Weasleys’ Wildfire Whiz-Bangs Epic Spell Bludger Epic Spell Prior Incantato Epic Spell Accio Epic Spell Time-Turner Epic Spell Epskey Rare Spell Bewitched Snowballs Rare Spell Aguamenti Rare Spell Atmospheric Charm Rare Spell Boomstick Rare Spell Inflatus Rare Spell Expulso Rare Spell Glacius Rare Spell Nebulus Rare Spell Side-Along Apparition Rare Spell Acromantula Venom Common Spell Essence of Dittany Common Spell Incarcerous Common Spell Protego Totalum Common Spell Oppugno Common Spell Stupefy Common Spell Howler Common Spell Portkey Common Spell Swelling Solution Common Spell Piertotum Locomotor Legendary Summon Baby Antipodean Opaleye Legendary Summon Fiendfyre Legendary Summon Norwegian Ridgeback Egg Legendary Summon Phoenix Legendary Summon Baby Manticores Epic Summon Niffler Epic Summon Bombastic Bomb Box Epic Summon Thunderbird Epic Summon Unicorn Epic Summon Three-headed Puppy Epic Summon Ashwinder Epic Summon Occamy Epic Summon Stack of Monster Book of Monsters Epic Summon Weasley’s Firework Box Epic Summon The Monster Book of Monsters Rare Summon Acromantula’s Next Rare Summon Whomping Willow Rare Summon Fire Crab Rare Summon Blast-ended Skrewt Rare Summon Fwoopers Rare Summon Troll Rare Summon Erumpent Rare Summon Matagot Rare Summon Centaur Common Summon Cornish Pixies Common Summon Spiders Common Summon

