Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes July 2023

What are the latest Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes? You’re about to find out. The new mystical CCG adventure lets you live out your best life at Hogwarts, not only attending classes, but social clubs like a rhythm-based dance with the one and only Professor McGonagall. If you’re serious about your studies, you’ll want what these codes offer.

So what’s the whole point of Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes anyway? That’s easy. By keeping on top of the latest redeem offers, you’ll naturally have access to more cards and in-game currencies than those who don’t, giving you more chances to find the best cards in the newest banners, building the best decks, and seeing how your collection stacks up to the tier list as well.

New Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes

There are no currently active Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes.

We’ll be sure to update this list as soon as new codes are added.

Expired codes

The expired codes for Harry Potter Magic Awakened are:

HPMAMAGIC

HPMA6666

Harrypotter

HPMA codes are case-sensitive. If you’re running into issues with working codes for Harry Potter Magic Awakened bouncing back as invalid, double-check for incorrect capitalization, sneaky spaces, typos, and numbers disguised as letters.

How do I use Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes?

Here’s how to use Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes:

Open the game

Access the settings menu in the bottom-left corner

Hit the redeem button at the bottom of the list

Enter the code and hit confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes can be used in-app regardless of your device type. It’s rare, but in the case of this one, you won’t need to use an external site to redeem any coupons on iOS devices like iPads and iPhones, with the process being the same on Android and PC as well.

To use your codes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, just log into the game as usual. If you’re new, you’ll have to wait until you have access to the settings menu, which you’ll spot as a little gear icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

One this screen, just look out for the Redeem button at the bottom of the list on the right side. Tap the tiny button and enter a working Harry Potter Magic Awakened code. Hit the confirm button when you’re ready, and a working code should see your rewards added straight to your account.

How do I get more Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes?

Most games originally released on mobile have only a few places where codes are distributed: Facebook, Twitter, and any other social media platform that’s currently popular: so Instagram and TikTok potentially.

They’ll be used a lot to post about new in-game events, packages, and issues, leading to lots of notification spam if you’re expecting every post to include a new code.

Of course, if you don’t want to deal with the headache of checking multiple social media outlets for codes every few hours, you can bookmark our page as we’ll be updating this list with every new code as soon as it’s released.

