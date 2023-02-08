Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle guide

The Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle is just one of the many secrets you can uncover in the school of witchcraft and wizardry. It’s also very easy to overlook, given that it’s an environmental puzzle that demands you keep an eye out for esoteric clues as you explore.

The Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle is located in the Viaduct Courtyard that connects the Great Hall and Library Annex, which you can locate on the Hogwarts Legacy map. It’s a fairly innocuous area at first glance, but look closer and you’ll see the hallmarks of a puzzle in the open-world game. What’s more, solving it will net you a legendary item – you don’t even need to know how to open Hogwarts Legacy locks in order to access it. Here’s how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle.

Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle solution

As you make your approach from the Library Annex, you’ll notice the golden relief bearing four symbols with corresponding Roman numerals on the path ahead. This relief is the crux of the Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle, but before you can interact with it, you’ll need to have learned the Incendio or Confringo spell first. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, be sure to check out our list of all Hogwarts Legacy spells and their prerequisites before returning to complete the bridge puzzle with ease.

Now that you can shoot fire from the tip of your wand, it’s time to put it to good use. Turn your attention to the four braziers mounted on plinths along the bridge. You’ll notice that each plinth includes a symbol that appears on the relief. Use Incendio to light each brazier, then interact with each one to turn them and display the number that corresponds to the symbol on the relief.

Here are the matching symbols and numbers in the Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle:

I: Upside-down triangle

II: Triangle pointing left

III: Crescent

IV: Diamond

You don’t need to worry about which order you do this – as long as they match correctly, you will have solved the Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle. Return to the golden relief on the path once it’s opened, and descend the ladder to the viaduct itself. You can find a small chest containing a random collectable on the right-hand side. However, your primary reward for solving the Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle lies in the large chest on the left at the far end of the viaduct. Search the chest to receive a random legendary item. Return to the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement to identify it using the Desk of Description.

That’s everything you need to solve the Hogwarts Legacy bridge puzzle. If you’re not happy with the look of the legendary gear you’ve received, the Hogwarts Legacy transmog system is essential for keeping your sense of style intact. We’ve also got the solution to the Hogwarts Legacy number puzzle if that’s got you stumped. Finally, check out our Hogwarts Legacy review to discover how we found our first year at the magical school.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.