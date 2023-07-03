What makes the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list? Though it depends on what exactly you’re looking to see the ranking of, we’ll have what you need down below. The CCG has a multitude of moving parts. Having one of the best cards in a deck full of lower-grade spells won’t do you any favors. And pairing the lot with the wrong Echo can cancel out the strengths of your strategy as well. A tier list can help to fix that by giving you a clear direction of what to aim for.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list

We’ve broken the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list up into their distinct sections: cards (like spells and summons), echoes, and companions. They’re the three main components of each deck. You’ll need to strike a balance between all three to make a dent in some late-game activities.

Cards

For the sake of keeping things neat and tidy, we’ve ranked only Mythic, Dark, Legendary, and Epic cards of the Spell and Summon variety. That’s already a large percentage of the card list, but it keeps naturally lower Common cards from over cluttering and complicating things.

Note that a card’s ranking is based on more than just potential strength; ease-of-use, pairing potential, and rarity all play a part as well. Here’s what to look out for:

Tier Card (Spell or Summon) S Sectumsempra, Thunderstorm, Avada Kedavra, Phoenix, Orb of Water A Crucio, Protego Diabolica, Confringo, Expelliarmus, Accio, Unicorn, Three-Headed Puppy, Stack of Monster Book of Monsters B Incendio, Ventus, Bludger, Prior Incanto, Time Turner, Bombastic Bomb Box, Ashwinder C Baby Antipodean Opaleye, Fiendfyre, Norwegian Ridgeback Egg, Glacius Maxima, Baby Manticores, Thunderbird, Occamy, Weasley’s Firework Box D Piertotum Locomotor, Tebo, Weasley’s Wildfire Whiz-Bangs, Niffler

Companions

Making up a smaller percentage of your overall deck, the three companions you toss in for good measure can make or break your entire strategy.

Like Summons, they’re excellent at pressuring your opponent, keeping the heat off you all the same. But some are inherently better than others in terms of both general useability and ease-of-access. Here are the best (and worst) of the lot:

Tier Companion S Hermione Granger A Ron Weasley, Rubeus Hagrid B Drago Malfoy, Cassandra Vole, Robyn Thistlethwaite C Frey Twins, Ivy Warrington, Daniel Page D Lottie Turner, Grawp, Kevin Farrell

Echoes

For parading around the Forbidden Forest specifically, you’ll want to build your deck around a specific Echo. These are amalgamations of famous characters from the franchise, who can augment your spells, summons, and companions in unique ways, amplifying their effects to open up new strategic possibilities while within the game’s wave-based challenge mode.

Netease is sure to add more over time, but here are the best you’ll want to get your hands on by then. You can upgrade them with repeated acquisitions as well, further boosting their potency:

Tier Echo S Bellatrix Lestrange, Severus Snape A Newt Scamander, Hermione Granger B Rubeus Hagrid, Harry Potter C Neville Longbottom D The Weasley Twins, Dobby

By keeping every aspect of a key deck in mind, you’ll go much further in Harry Potter Magic Awakened than most others. It’s as much a social experience as it is a competitive one, so there’s no harm in focusing one part of the game in favour of the other for a time.

We always recommend building a deck around your favorite card or character, but note that filling your deck with things you just like the look of won’t do as much good as a deck focused on complimenting one or two of your best cards. Figuring out where the fun lies for you is the main thing at the end of the day however, so make use of the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list in a way that suits your style.

