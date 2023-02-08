Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests and how to open them

Trying to unlock the Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests? There are plenty of objects and items you can’t interact with when you first start playing Hogwarts Legacy, but it won’t take long before you can start collecting every item you find.

One of the objects you’ll certainly run into during your time with the RPG game are eyeball chests, or chests with eyes. Each one of these chests holds 500 galleons which is enough to buy several Hogwarts Legacy potions, plants and seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap, and much more around Hogsmeade. While it may feel like these chests are always watching you, all you need to do is cast a spell to remain out of sight.

How to unlock eyeball chests in Hogwarts Legacy

You need access to Disillusionment, one of the unlockable Hogwarts Legacy spells to get past the eyeball chests. Disillusionment can be acquired by completing the Secrets of the Restricted Section quest. Alternatively, you can use invisibility potions, but Disillusionment is much more useful.

This spell makes your character invisible, though you can be spotted if you aren’t trying to be sneaky. As long as you walk slowly and try to avoid eye contact with the chests with eyes, you should be able to sneak the galleons out. Don’t worry if the eyeball looks like it’s staring directly at you – if you used the Disillusionment spell outside of the eyeball chest’s vision, the prompt to unlock the chest should appear as you sneak closer to it.

That’s all you need to open the eyeball chests in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re aiming to find all of the collectibles in the open-world game, we have a guide on Hogwarts Legacy locks where you can learn how to use the Alohomora lock-picking spell. We also have a Hogwarts Legacy Daedalaian keys guide with detailed information on where to find all 16 tokens. Finally, give our best PC games list a read if you want to try out the greatest titles available right now.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.