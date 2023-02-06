How to get Hogwarts Legacy flying pages

Want to know how to get the Hogwarts Legacy flying pages? You may have seen them slowly flapping their papery wings across the many rooms of Hogwarts. These are field guide pages, though not ones to be confused with those hidden next to landmarks, which are classed as Revelio pages.

Getting the Hogwarts Legacy flying pages gives you little experience but nothing else to contribute to completing the Hogwarts Legacy challenges. That said, these Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages are worth picking up when you see them just to get that little extra boost, as level-ups give you additional health. So therein lies the big question: how? Chances are you’ve seen them early in the open-world game and attempted to use the basic projectile spell to knock them down. All this does is knock them around, but they remain airborne. You need to learn one of the Hogwarts Legacy spells from your teachers before you can pluck them from the sky.

How to collect flying pages

To get the Hogwarts Legacy flying pages, you need to use the Accio spell, which you learn by attending your first Charms class with Professor Ronen.

While the Hogwarts Legacy flying pages don’t give you much, knowing that you can use Accio to lure airborne objects towards you is knowledge that will come up more frequently than you might initially expect. Many things in Hogwarts Legacy can be confusing at first glance, so we highly recommend checking out our Hogwarts Legacy map guide to get your bearings. You may also wish to learn how the Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flame fast travel system works in order to make travelling around the world quick and painless. For something a little different, our list of the best PC games has plenty of different adventures, magical or not, for you to try.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.