Where to find Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages

As a new Hogwarts student, you need to find Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages in order to catch up with the rest of your schoolmates. The Hogwarts staff and the Ministry of Magic have entrusted you with the Wizard’s Field Guide, a special book that has the ability to discover opportunities for students to learn and grow.

The devs have confirmed there are over 100 field guide pages in and around Hogwarts, each granting experience points and some knowledge about the school. You’ve got quite a bit to learn as a fifth-year student, so it’s important to fill in as many field guide pages as you can in the RPG game. Here’s everything we know about the field guide pages in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to find field guide pages in Hogwarts Legacy

You can tell when you’re near a field guide page when you spot a loose piece of parchment. Judging by the gameplay reveal stream, these bits of parchment can appear in different forms.

The first field guide page in the gameplay showcase was spotted after the player inspected some barrels. The barrels appeared to sparkle after a few seconds – this is where Hogwarts Legacy spells come in. Players need to cast Revelio to uncover a hidden field guide page, rewarding 80 experience points while also progressing through a challenge.

These field guide pages require players to use a range of spells in order to showcase their magical knowledge. Another example shows a piece of parchment flying around the castle. Using the Accio spell, players can snatch the field guide page out of the air. Given the number of pages there are to discover, expect to use most of your spells to complete puzzles around Hogwarts. You also have access to unforgivable spells in Hogwarts Legacy, but we doubt the Ministry of Magic wants young wizards to use the Killing Curse to find a few scraps of paper.

That’s everything there is to know about the field guide pages in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to know more about the upcoming open-world game, don’t forget to read our Hogwarts Legacy release date guide for the latest information. Hardcore Harry Potter fans should know that you can learn how to import your house and wand in Hogwarts Legacy by linking your Wizarding World profile to your WB account.