Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flame locations and how to fast travel

Finding the Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flame locations will be essential to making your life easier as you travel around the huge magical world. Sticking true to wizarding world lore, Floo Flames allow magic-users to travel between locations, though it looks like they won’t be restricted to classic fireplaces.

We already know that the open-world game is going to boast a massive map, so fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy will help you get round quicker. Of course you need to manually travel to each Floo Flame location before you unlock it, but once you’ve seen them all, you can dart between the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms and Hogsmeade, from the Crossed Wands duelling club to the Forbidden Forest, or between individual Gobstone locations in no time.

How to fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy

Witches and wizards will be able to use Floo Flames to fast travel around the Hogwarts Legacy map, but they might not appear quite how you expect them to. While some of the bright green flames may appear in fireplaces around the world, the fast travel locations we’ve seen from gameplay footage so far are small, wall-mounted flames instead. Floo Powder doesn’t appear to be required to activate the flames either, and it seems they’ll be green, lit, and ready for travel at any time.

Floo Flame locations

Until the Hogwarts Legacy release date, we won’t have a full list of Floo Flame locations, but we’ll be back to add to this guide when we do. At the moment though, we do know that they will appear in Hogwarts itself, and around the world. Here are the Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flame locations we know so far:

Grand Staircase

Viaduct Courtyard

Defence against the Dark Arts classroom

Gryffindor Common Room

Slytherin Common Room

Hufflepuff Common Room

Ravenclaw Common Room

With that, you’ve got no excuse not to explore every nook and cranny of the wizarding world in your time in Hogwarts Legacy, but in the meantime, be sure to check out some of our other best PC games, and make sure your setup can handle the Hogwarts Legacy system requirements, as the action-adventure game will take up quite a lot of space.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.