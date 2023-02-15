First big Hogwarts Legacy patch notes aren’t quite the magical fix

If you’ve been playing Hogwarts Legacy on PC and seeing a plethora of issues with the Harry Potter RPG game, the first major Hogwarts Legacy patch is here following launch. It’s filled with bug fixes, improvements, and fixes for crashing and stuttering issues – but it hasn’t quite done the job.

While you enhance your game with the best Hogwarts Legacy mods this Hogwarts Legacy patch should alleviate your issues with the new open-world game. There are some reports that the fixes aren’t universal, though, so be sure to check in and report any issues.

There have been widespread reports of Hogwarts Legacy stuttering issues since launch (specifically in Hogsmeade), and a handful of players on the subreddit are saying that this Hogwarts Legacy patch isn’t actually fixing any of that for them. At the time of publication, it’s unclear if the sporadic nature of the issues comes from different PC hardware, or if it’s more to do with the game itself. You can submit bug reports here, which will be the best way to let the team know about specific problems.

You can read through the beefy Hogwarts Legacy patch notes below, with fixes ranging from bug fixes and some more specific Steam and Epic Games Store PC improvements as well. While you wait we’ve got a breakdown of the Hogwarts Legacy map and Hogwarts Legacy spells, which are sure to assist you on your adventure.

Hogwarts Legacy patch notes

General

Online

Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.

Gameplay

Owl Mail: Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.

World Events

Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.

NPC

Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.

Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.

Characters

Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.

UI

Updated localization text for additional content items.

Added Build version to first time EULA.

Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.

Cinematics

Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.

Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.

Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.

Save Game

Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.

Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance on Fidelity mode.

Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.

Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.

Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.

Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.

Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.

Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system

PC Steam/PC Epic Games

Cinematics

Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.

Controllers

Switch Pro controller support updates

Upscalers

Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.

Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.

Raytracing

Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.

Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.

Performance and Stability

Shader type compilation optimization.

Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.

Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.

Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched

Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.

DirectX Version 12

Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.

If you need some help while playing, we’ve got a look at how to unlock doors and chests in Hogwarts Legacy, alongside the best way to make Hogwarts Legacy money as well.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.