You can’t pre-load Hogwarts Legacy on Steam or Epic, sorry

As we draw ever closer to the Hogwarts Legacy release date, Warner Bros. has revealed that players will not be able to pre-load the Harry Potter RPG game on Steam or Epic, meaning you’ll have to download Hogwarts Legacy on the day.

An alleged screenshot from a discussion with the Warner Bros. support team has made it onto the story game‘s official Reddit. In response to a question regarding pre-loads, a representative called Viola has nailed the coffin shut pretty tightly.

“There will not be a pre-load function available for Steam or Epic Games,” they write. “However you should be able to download it on early access on February 7 if you have the Digital Deluxe Edition or physical Collector’s Edition.”

Given that the game will use up 85GB of storage according to the official Hogwarts Legacy system requirements, this is pretty disappointing. You’ll have to sit and watch your internet expire trying to download the game (I’m from Scotland, we don’t have fast wi-fi up here) and cross your fingers that you get the chance to play it that same day.

In order to verify this information, PCGamesN has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment, and will update this article as we learn more.

