Hogwarts Legacy has only been out for about half a year, but Avalanche Software may already have a sequel for the RPG game planned. Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy takes the Wizarding World and its students back in time before the more contemporary setting of the Harry Potter series rolls around. It blends features fans looked forward to seeing in a Harry Potter game, but also lacks some bigger ones such as Quidditch. A job listing posted by Warner Bros. Games could point toward a sequel that has those missing elements, though.

The job listing calls for a temporary junior software engineer based on-site in Utah. “Join the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create what’s next,” reads the advertisement. The role accountabilities describe what the successful candidate would be involved in, including tasks like designing and writing game code. It also specifies that the job would entail working with designers to “implement and tune various in-game scenarios.”

While a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is not mentioned overtly within the listing itself, the studio does note that successful applicants will work with the developers “on what’s next.” Considering Hogwarts Legacy’s Steam sales, and the fact that there were no initial Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans, Warner Bros. Games’ next project could be a second game, or even some sort of expansion rather than a smaller DLC.

Until we have more news or any solid confirmation about such plans from the studio, you can spice up your base game on your own with these great Hogwarts Legacy mods instead. You can also prepare for any possible sequel by looking through all of the Hogwarts Legacy quests and making sure you have fully completed the current game’s extensive content.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the license to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.