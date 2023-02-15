Hogwarts Legacy main and side quests list

Use our Hogwarts Legacy quests list to determine how far you are into the game, though you do need to be careful as you could spoil some elements of the story for yourself. This guide doesn’t contain any spoilers, but it does mention the name of each quest which might help you piece together what could happen in the main quest.
Unless you're only trying to complete main quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you might find that your playtime doesn't line up with expectations. This RPG game takes a while to get through, so it's worth checking in on our Hogwarts Legacy quest list to see what's coming up next. Here's the full Hogwarts Legacy quest list, including the main and side quests.
Hogwarts Legacy main quest list
There’s some confusion about how many main quests there are in Hogwarts Legacy as the open-world game forces players to do specific side quests. As a result, we’re going to include the mandatory side quests in our main quest list even though they don’t technically count as main quests.
The main quests are split into 12 chapters, some of which change the season in Hogwarts to reflect the time of year.
Prologue
- The Path to Hogwarts
Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts
- Welcome to Hogwarts
- Charms Class
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
- Weasley After Class
- Professor Ronen’s Assignment
- Welcome to Hogsmeade
Find the Secret in the Restricted Section
- The Locket’s Secret
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
- Crossed Wands: Round 1 (side quest)
- Crossed Wands: Round 2 (side quest)
- Spell Combination Practice 1 (side quest)
- Secrets of the Restricted Section
- Tomes and Tribulations
Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns
- Herbology Class
- Potions Class
- The Girl from Uagadou
- Trials of Merlin
Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber
- The Hunt for the Missing Pages (Gryffindor)
- Scrope’s Last Hope (Slytherin)
- Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)
- Ollivander’s Heirloom (Ravenclaw)
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
- Jackdaw’s Rest
Complete the First Keeper Trial
- Flying Class
- In the Shadow of the Undercroft
- The Room of Requirement
Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial
- The Map Chamber
Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper
- Beasts Class
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- The Helm of Urtkot
- In the Shadow of the Estate
- The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom
- Astronomy Class
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
- The High Keep
- Back on the Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
Stop Ranrok and Rookwood
- Fire and Vice
- Professor Weasley’s Assignment
- In the Shadow of the Mine
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- San Bakar’s Trial
Stop Ranrok
- Wand Mastery
- The Final Repository
Post-Story Quests
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye
- The House Cup
Hogwarts Legacy side quest list
Though Hogwarts Legacy’s main quest goes through the seasons until the end of the school year, you’re free to explore Hogwarts Castle once you finish the main quest.
- ‘Beeting’ a Curse
- ‘Dissending’ for Sweets
- ‘Mer-Ky’ Depths
- A Demanding Delivery
- A Friend in Deed
- A Thief in the Night
- Absonder Encounter
- All’s Well That Ends Bell
- Birds of a Feather
- Breaking Camp
- Brother’s Keeper
- Cache in the Castle
- Carted Away
- Crossed Wands: Round 1
- Crossed Wands: Round 2
- Crossed Wands: Round 3
- Cursed Tomb Treasure
- E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre
- Flight Test
- Flying off the Shelves
- Foal of the Dead
- Follow the Butterflies
- Ghost of Our Love
- Gobs of Gobstones
- History of Magic Class
- Interior Decorating
- Kidnapped Cabbage
- Like a Moth to a Frame
- Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation Exclusive)
- Phoenix Rising
- Portrait in a Pickle
- Rescuing Rococo
- Sacking Selwyn
- Solved by the Bell
- Spell Combination Practice 1
- Spell Combination Practice 2
- Spot Removal
- Summoner’s Court: Match 1
- Summoner’s Court: Match 2
- Summoner’s Court: Match 3
- Summoner’s Court: Match 4
- Sweeping the Competition
- Take the Biscuit
- Tangled Web
- The Daedalian Keys
- The Hall of Herodiana
- The Hippogriff Marks The Spot
- The Lost Astrolabe
- The Man Behind the Moons
- The Plight of the House-Elf
- The Sky is the Limit
- The Tale of Rowland Oakes
- The Unique Unicorn
- Troll Control
- Venomous Revenge
- Venomous Valour
- Well, Well, Well
And there you have it, that's the entire Hogwarts Legacy quest list.