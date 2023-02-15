Hogwarts Legacy main and side quests list

Use our Hogwarts Legacy quests list to determine how far you are into the game, though you do need to be careful as you could spoil some elements of the story for yourself. This guide doesn’t contain any spoilers, but it does mention the name of each quest which might help you piece together what could happen in the main quest.

Unless you’re only trying to complete main quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you might find that your playtime doesn’t line up with our how long is Hogwarts Legacy guide. This RPG game takes a while to get through, so it’s worth checking in on our Hogwarts Legacy quest list to see what’s coming up next. Here’s the full Hogwarts Legacy quest list, including the main and side quests.

Hogwarts Legacy main quest list

There’s some confusion about how many main quests there are in Hogwarts Legacy as the open-world game forces players to do specific side quests. As a result, we’re going to include the mandatory side quests in our main quest list even though they don’t technically count as main quests.

The main quests are split into 12 chapters, some of which change the season in Hogwarts to reflect the time of year.

Prologue

The Path to Hogwarts

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

Welcome to Hogwarts

Charms Class

Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

Weasley After Class

Professor Ronen’s Assignment

Welcome to Hogsmeade

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

The Locket’s Secret

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Crossed Wands: Round 1 (side quest)

Crossed Wands: Round 2 (side quest)

Spell Combination Practice 1 (side quest)

Secrets of the Restricted Section

Tomes and Tribulations

Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

Herbology Class

Potions Class

The Girl from Uagadou

Trials of Merlin

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

The Hunt for the Missing Pages (Gryffindor)

Scrope’s Last Hope (Slytherin)

Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)

Ollivander’s Heirloom (Ravenclaw)

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2

Jackdaw’s Rest

Complete the First Keeper Trial

Flying Class

In the Shadow of the Undercroft

The Room of Requirement

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

The Map Chamber

Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper

Percival Rackham’s Trial

Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper

Beasts Class

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

The Helm of Urtkot

In the Shadow of the Estate

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom

Astronomy Class

Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1

The High Keep

Back on the Path

Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

Fire and Vice

Professor Weasley’s Assignment

In the Shadow of the Mine

It’s All Gobbledegook

The Headmistress Speaks

The Polyjuice Plot

Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Lodgok’s Loyalty

San Bakar’s Trial

Stop Ranrok

Wand Mastery

The Final Repository

Post-Story Quests

Weasley’s Watchful Eye

The House Cup

Hogwarts Legacy side quest list

Though Hogwarts Legacy’s main quest goes through the seasons until the end of the school year, you’re free to explore Hogwarts Castle once you finish the main quest.

‘Beeting’ a Curse

‘Dissending’ for Sweets

‘Mer-Ky’ Depths

A Demanding Delivery

A Friend in Deed

A Thief in the Night

Absonder Encounter

All’s Well That Ends Bell

Birds of a Feather

Breaking Camp

Brother’s Keeper

Cache in the Castle

Carted Away

Crossed Wands: Round 1

Crossed Wands: Round 2

Crossed Wands: Round 3

Cursed Tomb Treasure

E-Vase-Ive Manoeuvre

Flight Test

Flying off the Shelves

Foal of the Dead

Follow the Butterflies

Ghost of Our Love

Gobs of Gobstones

History of Magic Class

Interior Decorating

Kidnapped Cabbage

Like a Moth to a Frame

Minding Your Own Business (PlayStation Exclusive)

Phoenix Rising

Portrait in a Pickle

Rescuing Rococo

Sacking Selwyn

Solved by the Bell

Spell Combination Practice 1

Spell Combination Practice 2

Spot Removal

Summoner’s Court: Match 1

Summoner’s Court: Match 2

Summoner’s Court: Match 3

Summoner’s Court: Match 4

Sweeping the Competition

Take the Biscuit

Tangled Web

The Daedalian Keys

The Hall of Herodiana

The Hippogriff Marks The Spot

The Lost Astrolabe

The Man Behind the Moons

The Plight of the House-Elf

The Sky is the Limit

The Tale of Rowland Oakes

The Unique Unicorn

Troll Control

Venomous Revenge

Venomous Valour

Well, Well, Well

And there you have it, that's the entire Hogwarts Legacy quest list.