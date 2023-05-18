Honkai Star Rail 1.1 makes ascension materials easier to get

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is about to make leveling your favorite characters much easier. The gacha anime game’s first major update post-release is adding several quality-of-life features including a chat system and new expressions for the Honkai Star Rail photo mode. There’s also some very welcome news for Seele lovers. Probably the most exciting change, however, is that finding those pesky ascension materials is set to become much simpler thanks to a new tracking tool.

Whoever you like to use in your best Honkai Star Rail team, you’ll want those character ascension materials to level up your characters. However, tracking down the monsters that drop the mats you want can be a bit of a pain. Thankfully, Honkai Star Rail 1.1 will allow you to click on ‘sources’ when looking at a material to see the location of the required enemies on your map.

That’s a huge quality-of-life change; anything that means I don’t have to pore over a wiki on my second screen while I’m farming for upgrade materials is a godsend. It’s far from the only such change, however; alongside that is the implementation of a chat system allowing you to actually communicate with your in-game Honkai Star Rail friends.

There will also be new emotes introduced for the Camera mode, with each member of the cast getting “unique facial expression options that fit their personality.” The team also explains that a future patch will move the Sanctus Medicus missions so that they’re now treated as adventure missions. This is because their current placement in the narrative felt “abrupt and forced.”

If you’re using Seele, there’s some excellent bonus news, although it won’t be arriving with patch 1.1 either. Many players have turned to her as she proves an early frontrunner on the Honkai Star Rail tier list, especially alongside her partner in crime (with benefits) Bronya. When set up correctly, the best Seele build lets you pop her ult nearly every turn, which is great news except that the constant flashing that comes with it can be rather an eyesore.

Thankfully, HoYoverse reports, “The Crew is actively working on finding the best solution to optimize this. We plan to add the relevant options into the game settings for Trailblazers to personalize this parameter.” Unfortunately, this feature won’t make it in time for version 1.1, but it’s a real blessing nonetheless and something I appreciate the team addressing.

Make sure to keep up with the latest Honkai Star Rail codes for even more handy supplies, track the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners to see who’s up for grabs, and consider entering HoYoverse’s first Honkai Star Rail creator competition to win Stellar Jade, in-game loot, and real-life goodies.